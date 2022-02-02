Back and Better Than Ever: Herman Miller Revives Nelson Cane Bench from Historical Archives Seventy Years Later The Cane Bench Serves as an Important Compliment and Contrast to the Iconic Nelson Platform Bench

ZEELAND, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1952, celebrated designer George Nelson, looking to build off the positive reception to his iconic ­Platform Bench, unveiled a fresh take on the popular piece–but this time with the use of mixed materials and a slimmer, lighter profile. The result ended with a piece pleasantly familiar yet distinct to its predecessor. Exuding the same sleek finesse of the Platform Bench but with a warmer touch, the approachable design of the Nelson Cane Bench couldn't help but beckon passersby to sit and stay a while.

The reintroduced Cane Bench in a warm residential setting. (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled that this lesser-known piece is being revived for a second act," said Amy Auscherman, Director of Archives and Brand Heritage at MillerKnoll. "George Nelson and his associates had an incredible range. They could execute designs that were full of whimsy and play, as well as designs that were elegant and simple. The Cane Bench is a perfect example of the latter, and I think an important piece that extends the iconic Nelson bench oeuvre."

The reissued piece stays true in both form and material to the original. Featuring a cane seat with more give than the slatted wood of the Platform, the bench's clever construction communicates an invitation to rest. The combination of two natural materials—a cane seat with either a walnut or maple border—adds visual warmth and interest. Whether used as a distinctive seat or a surface for books and artful objects, the Cane Bench is a piece well suited for a variety of uses in the home or office. When paired with large plants or objets d'art, it becomes a novel space divider. Regardless of use, the timeless elegance of the bench will find itself fully at ease in a range of settings.

"Nelson strongly believed that function should be obvious by looking at form—and that's what I think makes the Cane Bench and the Platform Bench interesting to compare," said Auscherman. "Nelson famously designed the Platform Bench to discourage guests from lingering in his office. The Cane Bench does the just the opposite—it was designed to encourage them to stay awhile."

The Nelson Cane Bench is available in three lengths (40", 60", 72") and can be customized with either a maple or walnut frame and polished chrome or black metal legs. It can be purchased at Herman Miller and Design Within Reach.

Black and white archival image of the original Nelson Cane Bench. (PRNewswire)

