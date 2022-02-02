Bespoke Wellness Experiences Await in Monterey County, California

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As wellness travel rises as a mainstream travel trend for the year ahead, Monterey County, California offers travelers unique opportunities to immerse themselves in bespoke experiences to reinvigorate the mind, body and soul in 2022. From an equine experience paired with wine to indulging spa experiences at five-star resorts, there is no shortage of options when planning a transformative wellness escape along California's central coast. The destination's wellness experiences cater to private groups making them both exclusive and enriching. Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) has curated a list of ways to experience a whole new world of luxury and wellness in 2022:

Refuge spa in Carmel Valley, California offers guests a thermal cycle experience amid the scenic Santa Lucia Preserve. Photo Credit: Refuge Carmel. (PRNewswire)

Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, CA)

Travelers around the world seek a stay at Big Sur's award-winning eco-luxury resort, Post Ranch Inn. Offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains paired with a wide range of wellness offerings, visitors are guaranteed a transformational escape. The hotel has introduced a one-of-a-kind Sleep Program that has been designed with the help of one of the top sleep doctors in the U.S. and an indoor air quality expert to help guests sleep better and leave feeling truly rejuvenated. The program includes a hand-crafted sleep dining menu, spa treatments, Sweet Dreams gift bag including sleeping aids such as guava leaf tea and a Manta sleep mask, and an on-demand video series with The Sleep Doctor™, Dr. Michael Breus, himself.

Mindful-by-the-Sea (Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA)

There is no shortage of scenic beauty in Monterey County, and no town is quite as charming as Carmel-by-the-Sea. The one-square-mile village encourages travelers to disconnect and engage their five senses for a more mindful experience. Embrace mindfulness practices by viewing art at one of the local art galleries, listening to a variety of peaceful sounds including crashing waves and birds chirping and smelling the aromas of a glass of wine or culinary delight that can be found around every corner. Carmel-by-the-Sea's Mindful-by-the-Sea guide highlights parks, beaches, a nature preserve and a scenic bluff path as top ways to unplug and practice mindfulness.

Carmel Valley Ranch (Carmel Valley, CA)

For a healthy dose of vitamin D, look no further than a getaway to Carmel Valley where the sun is known to shine 300 days a year. Carmel Valley Ranch's 500 acres are situated in the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains and its equine experiences invite guests to relax and rejuvenate among its newly acquired herd of horses. The Growing Awareness experience challenges guests to learn how to truly enjoy the moment while the Discover Joy experience is an equine-assisted journey to less stress, a stronger immune system and increased energy. The Equines and Wine experience helps guests feel grounded in the presence of horses while savoring a glass of Monterey County wine.

Refuge (Carmel Valley, CA)

A tucked away wellness paradise in Carmel Valley, Refuge is America's first co-ed outdoor relaxation spa that guides guests to ultimate relaxation through a three-step thermal-cycle featuring a sauna, steam room, cold plunges, warming pools and various lounging areas. The spa's signature thermal cycle experience is designed to sooth aches and pains, speeds up the metabolism and enhance muscle restoration. After taking the plunge, hit the trails at nearby Garland Ranch Regional Park where a redwood canyon and scenic waterfall await.

The Spa at Bernardus Lodge (Carmel Valley, CA)

The Spa at Bernardus Lodge features a garden-to-treatment philosophy that celebrates rejuvenation based on the turn of each season. The compilation of spa treatments, centered on the solstices and equinoxes, integrate helpful celestial reminders to renew for the future and optimize balance. During the Winter Solstice, the Spa at Bernardus Lodge creates an environment focused on tranquility, ritual, reflection and renewal. Guests can choose from an array of relaxation services including restorative yoga, massages and facials. The Stop & Smell the Roses winter treatment package comes complete with a rose-inspired massage and a facial featuring antioxidant-rich cocoa and the pore-refining benefits of strawberry.

The Sanctuary Beach Resort (Marina, CA)

Nestled between Monterey Bay and the Marina Dunes Preserve, The Sanctuary Beach Resort offers a seaside escape with ample opportunities for relaxation. The Love, Stay & Namaste package features a private beach yoga class, chilled sparkling wine and in-room breakfast delivery. Wake up to sweeping views of the Monterey Bay in a private beachfront cottage and enjoy evenings around a cozy bonfire on the resort's secluded beach. The on-site restaurant, Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette, utilizes the bounty of Monterey County to create a menu featuring seasonal New American cuisine.

Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa (Monterey, CA)

Head to the top floor of the Monterey Plaza Hotel for a spa experience complete with dramatic panoramic views of the Monterey Bay. The hotel's state-of-the-art Vista Blue Spa treatment menu features massages, facials, manicures and pedicures. For the ultimate day of relaxation, book one of the Spa's private suites, which include a soaking tub, rain shower, private balcony, fresh fruit and refreshments. After a day of de-stressing, dine at the Plaza's new restaurant, Coastal Kitchen. Chef Michael Rotondo's four-course, prix-fixe tasting menu highlights fresh ingredients from the Monterey Bay and local farms.

Portola Hotel & Spa (Monterey, CA)

Located in the heart of Monterey, the Portola Hotel & Spa features newly renovated guest rooms and an award-winning on-site spa, Spa on the Plaza. The Spa on the Plaza offers an array of signature treatments including a new CBD massage with organic CBD massage oil from Vital Body. The CBD massage experience is designed to reduce inflammation and provide deep relaxation. Spa guests can also enjoy the steam shower and relaxation room.

The Spa at Pebble Beach (Pebble Beach, CA)

One of only 90 spas in the world to receive the coveted Forbes Five-Star Award, The Spa at Pebble Beach offers guests treatments as iconic as the resort's golf courses. The expansive 22,000-square-foot spa facility is a sanctuary for the senses featuring 15 massage rooms, a floatation wrap suite, outdoor pool, conservatory and fire pit. For head-to-toe relaxation book The Royal Treatment service featuring a massage, foot scrub and jelly face mask.

Visitors are encouraged to travel responsibly in Monterey County by following all current health and safety guidelines and respecting the area's iconic landscapes by staying on trails and leaving no trace behind. For more information on Monterey County and to plan a wellness escape, visit www.SeeMonterey.com.

