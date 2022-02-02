Hillenbrand Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Revenue of $728 million increased 5% compared to prior year; pro forma revenue of $726 million increased 9%
- GAAP EPS of $0.67 decreased 34% compared to the prior year primarily due to the gain on the sale of Red Valve during fiscal year 2021; adjusted EPS of $0.94 decreased 2% primarily due to inflation
- Total backlog of $1.72 billion, up 30% compared to prior year on a pro forma basis
- New $300 million share repurchase program approved on December 2, 2021
- Completed CEO transition with the formal appointment of Kim Ryan effective December 30, 2021
- Fiscal 2022 guidance: updated full-year adjusted EPS range to $3.80 - $4.00 from $3.70 - $4.00; Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.96 - $1.02
First Quarter 2022 Results
Advanced Process Solutions (APS)
Molding Technology Solutions (MTS)
Batesville
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Other Notable Items
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Revenue Outlook ($M)
FY 2022 Range
YOY %
Advanced Process Solutions
$1,275 - $1,315
8% - 12%
Molding Technology Solutions
$1,015 - $1,045
2% - 5%
Batesville
$585 - $595
(6%) - (5%)
Total Hillenbrand
$2,875 - $2,955
3% - 6%
Adj. EBITDA Outlook
FY 2022 Range
YOY bps / %
Advanced Process Solutions
21.0% - 21.5%
150 - 200
Molding Technology Solutions
20.0% - 21.0%
(30) - 70
Batesville
20.0% - 21.0%
(570) - (470)
Total Hillenbrand ($M)
$525 - $559
(2%) - 5%
Adj. EPS Outlook
FY 2022 Range
Fiscal Q2 Range
Total Hillenbrand
$3.80 - $4.00
$0.96 - $1.02
Other
FY 2022 Range
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
28% - 30%
Conference Call Information
Date/Time: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In for U.S. and Canada: 1-877-407-8012
Dial-In for International: +1-412-902-1013
Conference call ID number: 13726426
Webcast link: http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the News & Events tab (archived through Friday, March 4, 2022)
Replay - Conference Call
Date/Time: Available until midnight ET, Thursday, February 17, 2022
Replay ID number: 13726426
Dial-In for U.S. and Canada: 1-877-660-6853
Dial-In for International: +1-201-612-7415
- business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs;
- restructuring and restructuring related charges;
- intangible asset amortization;
- certain debt financing activities;
- gains and losses on divestitures;
- the related income tax impact for all of these items; and
- certain tax items related to the divestitures of TerraSource Global and Red Valve, the revaluation of deferred tax balances in connection with enacted statutory tax rate reductions in certain foreign jurisdictions, the impact the Milacron loss carryforward attributes have on tax provisions related to the imposition of tax on Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) earned by certain foreign subsidiaries, the Foreign Derived Intangible Income Deduction (FDII), and the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT).
Hillenbrand, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Net revenue
$ 728.4
$ 692.5
Cost of goods sold
491.1
448.3
Gross profit
237.3
244.2
Operating expenses
128.1
131.6
Amortization expense
13.7
13.6
Loss (gain) on divestitures
3.1
(31.6)
Interest expense
17.9
21.2
Other expense, net
1.1
0.4
Income before income taxes
73.4
109.0
Income tax expense
23.3
31.3
Consolidated net income
50.1
77.7
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1.1
1.3
Net income attributable to Hillenbrand
$ 49.0
$ 76.4
Net income attributable to Hillenbrand — per share of common stock:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.67
$ 1.01
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.67
$ 1.01
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
72.7
75.3
Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)
73.5
75.5
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.2175
$ 0.2150
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 44.5
$ 66.2
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(14.2)
53.8
Net cash used in financing activities
(37.4)
(174.1)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4.4
9.7
Net cash flows
(2.7)
(44.4)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
At beginning of period
450.9
311.8
At end of period
$ 448.2
$ 267.4
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Net income attributable to Hillenbrand
$ 49.0
$ 76.4
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs (1)
7.6
9.7
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges (2)
0.7
1.5
Intangible asset amortization (3)
13.7
13.6
Loss (gain) on divestitures (4)
3.1
(31.6)
Debt financing activities (5)
—
0.6
Other
—
0.1
Tax effect of adjustments (6)
(4.8)
(5.7)
Tax adjustments (7)
(0.2)
7.7
Adjusted net income attributable to Hillenbrand
$ 69.1
$ 72.3
Diluted EPS
$ 0.67
$ 1.01
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs (1)
0.10
0.13
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges (2)
0.01
0.02
Intangible asset amortization (3)
0.19
0.18
Loss (gain) on divestitures (4)
0.04
(0.42)
Debt financing activities (5)
—
0.01
Other
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments (6)
(0.07)
(0.07)
Tax adjustments (7)
—
0.10
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.94
$ 0.96
(1)
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs during the three months ended December 31, 2021 primarily included professional fees and employee-related costs attributable to the integration of Milacron and divestiture of TerraSource Global. Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs during the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily included professional fees and employee-related costs attributable to the integration of Milacron and divestiture of Red Valve.
(2)
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges primarily included severance costs, unrelated to the acquisition and integration of Milacron, during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
(3)
Intangible assets relate to our acquisition activities and are amortized over their useful lives. The amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately in our Consolidated Statements of Operations as amortization expense. The amortization of acquired intangible assets does not impact the core performance of our business operations since this amortization does not directly relate to the sale of our products or services.
(4)
The current year amounts represents the gain on divestiture of TerraSource Global during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The prior year amount represents the loss on the divestiture of Red Valve during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
(5)
Debt financing activities during the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily included the accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs related to the $225.0 term loan and the $500.0 term loan which were repaid during the three months ended December 31, 2020, along with certain other financing costs.
(6)
Represents the tax effect of the adjustments previously identified above.
(7)
For three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, this primarily represents the net impact from certain tax items related to the acquisition of Milacron and divestitures of Red Valve.
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Adjusted EBITDA:
Advanced Process Solutions
$ 54.6
$ 48.5
Molding Technology Solutions
51.8
48.4
Batesville
40.5
52.3
Corporate
(17.2)
(11.2)
Less:
Interest income
(0.9)
(0.6)
Interest expense
17.9
21.2
Income tax expense
23.3
31.3
Depreciation and amortization
27.9
29.3
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
7.6
9.1
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
0.7
1.5
Loss (gain) on divestitures
3.1
(31.6)
Other
—
0.1
Consolidated net income
$ 50.1
$ 77.7
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Consolidated net income
$ 50.1
$ 77.7
Interest income
(0.9)
(0.6)
Interest expense
17.9
21.2
Income tax expense
23.3
31.3
Depreciation and amortization
27.9
29.3
EBITDA
118.3
158.9
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
7.6
9.1
Restructuring and restructuring related charges
0.7
1.5
Loss (gain) on divestitures
3.1
(31.6)
Other
—
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA
129.7
138.0
Pro forma adjustments (see below)
—
(2.2)
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$ 129.7
$ 135.8
Pro forma adjustments:
Less: ABEL adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ —
$ (2.0)
Less: Red Valve adjusted EBITDA (2)
—
(1.4)
Less: TerraSource Global adjusted EBITDA (3)
—
1.2
Pro forma adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
$ —
$ (2.2)
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA by segment:
Advanced Process Solutions
$ 54.6
$ 46.3
Molding Technology Solutions
51.8
48.4
Batesville
40.5
52.3
Corporate
(17.2)
(11.2)
$ 129.7
$ 135.8
(1)
The ABEL business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on March 10, 2021.
(2)
The Red Valve business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on December 31, 2020.
(3)
The TerraSource Global business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on October 22, 2021.
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Advanced Process Solutions net revenue
$ 317.1
$ 290.8
Less: ABEL net revenue (1)
—
(8.7)
Less: Red Valve net revenue (2)
—
(8.0)
Less: TerraSource Global net revenue (3)
(2.4)
(10.0)
Advanced Process Solutions pro forma net revenue
314.7
264.1
Molding Technology Solutions net revenue
248.8
236.9
Batesville net revenue
162.5
164.8
Consolidated pro forma net revenue
$ 726.0
$ 665.8
(1)
The ABEL business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on March 10, 2021.
(2)
The Red Valve business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on December 31, 2020.
(3)
The TerraSource Global business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on October 22, 2021.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Advanced Process Solutions backlog
$ 1,318.4
$ 1,349.4
$ 1,070.6
Less: ABEL backlog (1)
—
—
(14.0)
Less: TerraSource Global backlog (2)
—
(36.6)
(21.7)
Advanced Process Solutions pro forma backlog
1,318.4
1,312.8
1,034.9
Molding Technology Solutions backlog
406.4
365.6
292.0
Consolidated pro forma backlog
$ 1,724.8
$ 1,678.4
$ 1,326.9
(1)
The ABEL business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on March 10, 2021.
(2)
The TerraSource Global business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on October 22, 2021.
Forward-Looking Statements
intend
believe
plan
expect
may
goal
would
project
become
pursue
estimate
will
forecast
continue
could
anticipate
target
encourage
promise
improve
progress
potential
should
impact
Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the escalation thereof due to variant strains of the virus and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruption, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, domestic and international general economic conditions, such as inflation, exchange rates and interest rates; loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; increased costs, poor quality, or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services and supply chain disruptions; increasing competition for highly skilled and talented workers as well as labor shortages; the risk of business disruptions associated with information technology, cyber-attacks, or catastrophic losses affecting infrastructure; risks that the integration of Milacron disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; impairment charges to goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets; competition in the industries in which we operate, including on price or from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; the impact of incurring significant amounts of indebtedness and any inability of the Company to respond to changes in its business or make future desirable acquisitions; the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the financial markets; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large customers and providers; competition faced by our Batesville business from non-traditional sources; the impact to the Company's effective tax rate of changes in the mix of earnings or tax laws and certain other tax-related matters; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; uncertainty in the United States political and regulatory environment or global trade policy; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; labor disruptions; and the effect of certain provisions of the Company's governing documents and Indiana law that could decrease the trading price of the Company's common stock. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. For a more in-depth discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 17, 2021, and in Part II, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022. The forward-looking information in this release speaks only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."
