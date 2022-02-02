Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported fourth-quarter net income of $774 million , or $1.27 per diluted share; reported adjusted net income of $794 million , or $1.30 per diluted share

Returned approximately $3 billion of capital through share repurchases since Oct 31 ; completed approximately 55% of $10 billion repurchase program through Jan 31 ; announced an incremental $5 billion repurchase authorization

Announced 2022 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.7 billion ; approximately 50% of growth capital for Martinez refinery conversion

Martinez renewable fuels project total cost of $1.2 billion ; approximately $300 million spent to date, $700 million for 2022, and $200 million for 2023

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $774 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $285 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income was $794 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $608 million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the adjustments exclude $132 million of pre-tax charges related to senior note redemptions and include an incremental $112 million of tax expense to adjust all results to a 24% rate. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In 2021, we progressed all three of our strategic initiatives," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "On our portfolio, we completed the Speedway sale, started up our Dickinson renewable diesel facility, and progressed the conversion of our Martinez refinery into a renewable fuels facility. Commercially, we executed initiatives to enhance the value of our assets by securing logistically advantaged feedstocks through our JV with ADM to supply feedstock to Dickinson and adding pretreatment facilities. Throughout this year, we maintained $1.5 billion of cost reductions and today, the announcement of our 2022 capital outlook reflects our continued commitment to capital discipline.

"Another focus has been to return capital to shareholders. We have completed approximately 55% of our $10 billion capital return program and today, as part of our long term commitment to return capital, announced an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization."

Results from Operations

Income from operations was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $795 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing(a) $ 881

$ (1,579)

$ 1,016

$ (5,189) Midstream

1,070



974



4,061



3,708 Corporate

(173)



(175)



(696)



(800) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

1,778



(780)



4,381



(2,281) Items not allocated to segments:





















LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



1,185



—



— Impairment and idling expenses

—



(146)



(81)



(9,741) Restructuring expenses

—



(19)



—



(367) Litigation

—



84



—



84 Gain on sale of assets

—



66



—



66 Transaction-related costs

—



—



—



(8) Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,778

$ 390

$ 4,300

$ (12,247)























Speedway $ —

$ 419

$ 613

$ 1,701 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



25



—



— Gain on sale of assets

—



—



11,682



— Transaction-related costs

—



(39)



(46)



(114) Income from discontinued operations $ —

$ 405

$ 12,249

$ 1,587























Income (loss) from continuing and discontinued operations $ 1,778

$ 795

$ 16,549

$ (10,660)





(a) Includes last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation charges of $305 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $561 million for the year 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $907 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes $426 million of EBITDA from Speedway discontinued operations. As detailed in the table below, adjusted EBITDA is shown for both continuing and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations excludes refining planned turnaround costs.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing Segment





















Segment income (loss) from operations $ 881

$ (1,579)

$ 1,016

$ (5,189) Add: Depreciation and amortization

464



465



1,870



1,857 Refining planned turnaround costs

204



107



582



832 Storm impacts

—



—



50



— LIFO liquidation charge

—



305



—



561 Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1,549



(702)



3,518



(1,939)























Midstream Segment





















Segment income from operations

1,070



974



4,061



3,708 Add: Depreciation and amortization

335



343



1,329



1,353 Storm impacts

—



—



20



— Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1,405



1,317



5,410



5,061























Segment Adjusted EBITDA

2,954



615



8,928



3,122 Corporate

(173)



(175)



(696)



(800) Add: Depreciation and amortization

14



41



109



165 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,795

$ 481

$ 8,341

$ 2,487























Speedway





















Speedway $ —

$ 419

$ 613

$ 1,701 Add: Depreciation and amortization(a)

—



7



3



244 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —

$ 426

$ 616

$ 1,945























Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 2,795

$ 907

$ 8,957

$ 4,432





























(a) As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway.

Refining & Marketing (R&M)

R&M segment income from operations was $881 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus a loss of $702 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $204 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also excludes a non-cash LIFO liquidation charge of $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in R&M earnings was primarily due to higher crack spreads in all regions, wider differentials, and higher throughput.

R&M margin was $15.88 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $7.42 per barrel, excluding the LIFO liquidation charge, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $974 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $173 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Speedway

This business was sold on May 14, 2021. Historic results are reported as discontinued operations.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2021, MPC had $10.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. There were no borrowings outstanding under the company's $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility.

MPC debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $7.0 billion, excluding MPLX debt. MPC's debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX, was 21% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, the company redeemed $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due May 2023, and $850 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due December 2023. Both redemptions required payment of make-whole premiums.

Strategic and Operations Update

The company repurchased approximately $3 billion of company shares from October 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Approximately 55% of the $10 billion repurchase program has been completed.

Additionally, on February 2, the company announced that its board of directors has approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. The authorization has no expiration date. MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time.

MPC's capital spending outlook for 2022 is $1.7 billion. Approximately 80% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 20% on sustaining capital. Of the $1.3 billion of growth capital, approximately 50% is currently allocating to completing the Martinez refinery conversion. Total project cost for Martinez is expected to be $1.2 billion with approximately $200 million remaining in 2023.

MPC has already sourced some advantaged feedstock for Martinez and is engaged in negotiations with multiple parties for the balance. The company's strategy is multi-faceted including long term arrangements, joint ventures and alliances. The Martinez facility is expected to produce 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities coming online in 2023. The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023.

The Midstream segment remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. MPLX announced a capital outlook of $900 million, of which approximately $760 million is growth capital. MPLX continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its logistics to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

2022 Capital Plan ($ millions)

MPC (excluding MPLX)



Refining & Marketing Segment: $ 1,625

Growth - Ongoing Projects

525

Growth - Renewables

800

Maintenance

300

Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)

10

Corporate and Other (a)

100

Total MPC (excluding MPLX) $ 1,735







MPLX Total $ 900







(a) Does not include capitalized interest

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.10 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,300 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 155 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 465





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,685 Other charge and blendstocks

200 Total

2,885





(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

Corporate (in millions) $ 170







Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues(a) $ 35,336

$ 17,972

$ 119,983

$ 69,779 Income (loss) from equity method investments(b)

152



102



458



(935) Net gain on disposal of assets

18



64



21



70 Other income

102



49



468



118 Total revenues and other income

35,608



18,187



120,930



69,032 Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a)

32,184



17,216



110,008



65,733 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



(1,185)



—



— Impairment expense

—



146



—



8,426 Depreciation and amortization

813



849



3,364



3,375 Selling, general and administrative expenses

656



630



2,537



2,710 Restructuring expenses

—



19



—



367 Other taxes

177



122



721



668 Total costs and expenses

33,830



17,797



116,630



81,279 Income (loss) from continuing operations

1,778



390



4,300



(12,247) Net interest and other financial costs

430



333



1,483



1,365 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,348



57



2,817



(13,612) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations

243



(193)



264



(2,430) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,105



250



2,553



(11,182) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



324



8,448



1,205 Net income (loss)

1,105



574



11,001



(9,977) Less net income (loss) attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

21



20



100



81 Noncontrolling interests

310



269



1,163



(232) Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774

$ 285

$ 9,738

$ (9,826)























Per share data





















Basic:





















Continuing operations $ 1.28

$ (0.06)

$ 2.03

$ (16.99) Discontinued operations

—



0.50



13.31



1.86 Net income (loss) per share $ 1.28

$ 0.44

$ 15.34

$ (15.13)























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

605



650



634



649 Diluted:





















Continuing operations $ 1.27

$ (0.06)

$ 2.02

$ (16.99) Discontinued operations

—



0.50



13.22



1.86 Net income (loss) per share $ 1.27

$ 0.44

$ 15.24

$ (15.13)























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

609



650



638



649





(a) In accordance with discontinued operations accounting, Speedway sales to retail customers and net results are reflected in income from discontinued operations, net of tax, and Refining & Marketing intercompany sales to Speedway prior to May 14, 2021, are presented as third-party sales. (b) The YTD 2020 period includes $1.3 billion of impairment expense.

Income Summary for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing(a) $ 881

$ (1,579)

$ 1,016

$ (5,189) Midstream

1,070



974



4,061



3,708 Corporate

(173)



(175)



(696)



(800) Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

1,778



(780)



4,381



(2,281) Items not allocated to segments:





















LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



1,185



—



— Impairment and idling expenses(b)

—



(146)



(81)



(9,741) Restructuring expenses(c)

—



(19)



—



(367) Litigation

—



84



—



84 Gain on sale of assets

—



66



—



66 Transaction-related costs(d)

—



—



—



(8) Income (loss) from continuing operations

1,778



390



4,300



(12,247) Net interest and other financial costs

430



333



1,483



1,365 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,348



57



2,817



(13,612) Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations

243



(193)



264



(2,430) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 1,105

$ 250

$ 2,553

$ (11,182)





























(a) Includes last-in, first-out (LIFO) liquidation charges of $305 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $561 million for the year 2020. (b) The 2021 YTD period includes impairment expenses related to long-lived assets and equity method investments. The 2020 YTD period includes $7.4 billion goodwill impairment, $1.3 billion impairment of equity method investments and $1.0 billion impairment of long-lived assets. (c) Restructuring expenses for the year 2020 include $195 million of exit costs related to the Martinez and Gallup refineries and $172 million of employee separation costs. (d) 2020 includes costs incurred in connection with the Midstream strategic review.

Income Summary for Discontinued Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Speedway $ —

$ 419

$ 613

$ 1,701 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



25



—



— Gain on sale of assets

—



—



11,682



— Transaction-related costs(a)

—



(39)



(46)



(114) Income from discontinued operations

—



405



12,249



1,587 Net interest and other financial costs

—



5



6



20 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

—



400



12,243



1,567 Provision for income taxes on discontinued operations

—



76



3,795



362 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ —

$ 324

$ 8,448

$ 1,205





























(a) Costs related to the Speedway separation.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing $ 373

$ 175

$ 911

$ 1,170 Midstream

225



199



731



1,398 Corporate(a)

53



40



173



186 Speedway

—



77



177



277 Total $ 651

$ 491

$ 1,992

$ 3,031





























(a) Includes capitalized interest of $20 million, $21 million, $68 million and $106 million for the fourth quarter 2021, the fourth quarter 2020, the year 2021 and the year 2020, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge(a) $ 15.88

$ 7.42

$ 13.36

$ 8.96 LIFO liquidation charge

—



(1.31)



—



(0.59) Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 15.88

$ 6.11

$ 13.36

$ 8.37 Less:





















Refining operating costs, excluding storm impacts(b)

5.36



5.14



5.02



5.68 Storm impacts on refining operating cost(c)

—



—



0.05



— Distribution costs(d)

4.93



5.44



5.04



5.37 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.75



0.46



0.57



0.88 Depreciation and amortization

1.72



2.00



1.83



1.96 Plus (Less):





















Other(e)

0.14



0.14



0.14



0.03 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations $ 3.26

$ (6.79)

$ 0.99

$ (5.49)























Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.38

$ 3.74

$ 3.40

$ 3.66





























(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Storms in the first and third quarters of 2021 resulted in higher costs, including maintenance and repairs. (d) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (e) Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,600



3,223



3,425



3,222 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,874



2,860



2,874



2,963 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

94



82



91



82























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

2,700



2,335



2,621



2,418 Other charge and blendstocks

236



193



178



165 Net refinery throughput

2,936



2,528



2,799



2,583























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

48



47



47



49 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

52



53



53



51























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

1,574



1,344



1,446



1,314 Distillates

1,025



892



965



905 Propane

55



51



52



51 Feedstocks and special products

203



176



250



244 Heavy fuel oil

28



28



31



28 Asphalt

84



76



91



81 Total

2,969



2,567



2,835



2,623 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

70



36



59



60





(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. Excludes idled Martinez and Gallup facilities and our Dickinson plant in renewable diesel service.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (Unaudited) Gulf Coast Region



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 17.13

$ 5.96

$ 12.46

$ 6.71 Refining operating costs(c)(d)

4.08



3.42



4.00



4.13 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.37



0.12



0.44



0.70 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.25



1.47



1.41



1.45























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,130



997



1,041



987 Other charge and blendstocks

173



113



124



129 Gross refinery throughput

1,303



1,110



1,165



1,116























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

62



57



61



63 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

38



43



39



37























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

657



538



554



498 Distillates

426



389



389



385 Propane

30



28



26



26 Feedstocks and special products

193



172



199



215 Heavy fuel oil

8



3



6



7 Asphalt

18



15



19



17 Total

1,332



1,145



1,193



1,148 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

42



12



30



36





























(a) The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.

Mid-Continent Region



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 11.80

$ 8.22

$ 13.05

$ 10.07 Refining operating costs(c)(d)

4.96



5.03



4.47



5.19 Refining planned turnaround costs

1.40



0.84



0.87



0.86 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.57



1.83



1.58



1.79























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,074



936



1,096



989 Other charge and blendstocks

86



71



63



52 Gross refinery throughput

1,160



1,007



1,159



1,041























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

26



26



26



26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

74



74



74



74























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

620



560



606



550 Distillates

407



346



398



355 Propane

19



17



19



18 Feedstocks and special products

40



15



57



48 Heavy fuel oil

10



11



12



11 Asphalt

66



61



72



63 Total

1,162



1,010



1,164



1,045 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

15



12



11



10





























(a) The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.

West Coast Region



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 21.72

$ 9.28

$ 16.06

$ 11.69 Refining operating costs(c)(d)

8.64



9.27



7.89



9.57 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.22



0.42



0.14



1.23 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.34



1.61



1.46



1.56























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

496



402



484



442 Other charge and blendstocks

47



45



50



44 Gross refinery throughput

543



447



534



486























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63



72



66



70 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

37



28



34



30























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

297



246



286



266 Distillates

192



157



178



165 Propane

6



6



7



7 Feedstocks and special products

33



19



43



32 Heavy fuel oil

17



20



23



19 Asphalt

—



—



—



1 Total

545



448



537



490 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

13



12



18



14





























(a) The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. Excludes 2020 LIFO liquidation charge. (c) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.

Midstream Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,672



4,838



5,542



4,805 Terminal throughput (mbpd)

2,889



2,606



2,886



2,673 Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(b)

5,444



5,265



5,258



5,475 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

8,479



8,677



8,401



8,613 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

549



585



551



562





























(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In millions) December 31, 2021

September 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,291

$ 5,874 Short-term investments

5,548



7,352 MPC debt

6,968



9,089 MPLX debt

18,571



18,254 Total consolidated debt(a)

25,539



27,343 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

965



986 Equity

32,616



34,978 Shares outstanding

579



622

















(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. For all periods presented, we applied a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income or loss. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774

$ 285

$ 9,738

$ (9,826) Pre-tax adjustments:





















Gain on Speedway sale

—



—



(11,682)



— Senior notes redemption make-whole premiums

132



—



132



— LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



(1,210)



—



— Impairment and idling expenses

—



146



81



9,741 Restructuring expenses

—



19



—



367 LIFO liquidation charge

—



305



—



561 Litigation

—



(84)



—



(84) Pension settlement

—



—



49



— Gain on sale of assets

—



(66)



—



(66) Transaction-related costs

—



39



46



122 Storm impacts

—



—



70



— Tax impact of adjustments(a)

(112)



(22)



3,159



(1,731) Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

—



(20)



(30)



(1,315) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 794

$ (608)

$ 1,563

$ (2,231)























Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.27

$ 0.44

$ 15.24

$ (15.13) Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.30

$ (0.94)

$ 2.45

$ (3.44)





(a) Income taxes for adjusted earnings was calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income (loss) for these periods. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA & Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA represent earnings before net interest and other financial costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense as well as adjustments to exclude refining turnaround costs, items not allocated to segment results and other items shown in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to analyze and compare our operating performance between periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our business or in the case of turnarounds, which provide benefits over multiple years. We also believe that excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to segment income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 774

$ 285

$ 9,738

$ (9,826) Plus (Less):





















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(324)



(8,448)



(1,205) Net interest and other financial costs

430



333



1,483



1,365 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

331



289



1,263



(151) Provision (benefit) for income taxes

243



(193)



264



(2,430) Depreciation and amortization

813



849



3,308



3,375 Refining planned turnaround costs

204



107



582



832 Storm impacts

—



—



70



— LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



(1,185)



—



— Impairment and idling expenses(a)

—



146



81



9,741 Restructuring expenses

—



19



—



367 LIFO liquidation charge

—



305



—



561 Litigation

—



(84)



—



(84) Gain on sale of assets

—



(66)



—



(66) Transaction-related costs

—



—



—



8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,795

$ 481

$ 8,341

$ 2,487





























(a) Impairments of $56 million in the year 2021 are included in depreciation and amortization expense on the statements of income.

Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ —

$ 324

$ 8,448

$ 1,205 Plus (Less):





















Net interest and other financial costs

—



5



6



20 Provision for income taxes

—



76



3,795



362 Depreciation and amortization(a)

—



7



3



244 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



(25)



—



— Gain on sale of assets

—



—



(11,682)



— Transaction-related costs

—



39



46



114 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —

$ 426

$ 616

$ 1,945





























(a) As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway. Asset write-offs and retirements charges are presented as depreciation and amortization in our financial statements for all periods presented.

Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining margin is defined as sales revenue less the cost of refinery inputs and purchased products.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Income (Loss) from Operations to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations(a) $ 881

$ (1,579)

$ 1,016

$ (5,189) Plus (Less):





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

526



454



2,021



2,030 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



1,185



—



— (Income) loss from equity method investments

(32)



(8)



(59)



(2) Net gain on disposal of assets

—



(1)



(6)



(1) Other income

(80)



(26)



(369)



(35) Refining & Marketing gross margin

1,295



25



2,603



(3,197) Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,699



2,213



9,806



9,694 LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—



(1,185)



—



— Depreciation and amortization

464



465



1,870



1,857 Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(b)

(132)



(80)



(485)



(365) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(38)



(17)



(142)



(79) Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 4,288

$ 1,421

$ 13,652

$ 7,910 LIFO liquidation charge

—



305



—



561 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge $ 4,288

$ 1,726

$ 13,652

$ 8,471























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 1,987

$ 601

$ 5,163

$ 2,652 Mid-Continent

1,242



753



5,465



3,801 West Coast

1,059



372



3,024



2,018 Refining & Marketing margin $ 4,288

$ 1,726

$ 13,652

$ 8,471





























(a) LCM inventory valuation adjustments are excluded from Refining & Marketing income from operations and Refining & Marketing margin. (b) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

