Mike Burr joins Social Mobile as Chief Technology Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions integrator, proudly announces that Mike Burr has joined our executive team as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Mike will work with the team at Social Mobile to further support the enterprise adoption of Android in the development of cutting edges devices and products throughout all industries. A seasoned professional, Mike will bring his deep industry experience and passion for technology to help propel Social Mobile into its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Social Mobile, Mike worked extensively in the security and mobility industry, with the most recent 8 years spent at Google on the Android Enterprise team as the Global Lead Android Enterprise Security Specialist. While at Google, Mike spearheaded many initiatives, including building relationships with key ecosystem partners like major OEM's, EMM's, carriers, and system integrators. "Mike's been a fantastic asset to Google through his knowledge and has done excellent work in the advocacy of Android Enterprise across the ecosystem," said Social Mobile CPO Jason Bayton. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Mike as a colleague as we continue to take Social Mobile to new heights."

Mike has dedicated his career to educating and evangelizing the importance of securing business data, implementing safe application deployment, developing sound mobile policies, and consulting on Android device deployments. Through his work with webinars, round table events, security workshops, and other industry events, Mike has strived to correct the widespread perception that Android is an insecure mobile platform, blocking enterprise adoption. In fact, Mike has promoted the wealth of "true" positive facts regarding Android and Google Play's security to the world at large. Mr. Burr is also a member of the distinguished ATARC FISMA Mobility working group and participates in NCCoE, a key organizational partner with NIST.

Mike was also responsible for developing the Federal Government's Android 10, 11, and 12 STIGs (Security Technical Implementation Guides). Applying that experience in his work at Social Mobile, Mike will spearhead our partnership with the United States Air Force (USAF), where his work will support our efforts to secure U.S. technology through a larger domestic manufacturing footprint. "As we continue to increase our presence in the defense and healthcare industries, having best in class security is a must, and I'm confident Mike Burr is the perfect person to oversee those initiatives," said Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder of Social Mobile.

