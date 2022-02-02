Omnicom Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 starting at 4:30 p.m. EST. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 291-6362 (domestic) or (234) 720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com .

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

