Red 6 Is Awarded Additional U.S. Air Force Contract

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract from Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI), an implementation of the U.S. Air Force SBIR/STTR Supplemental Funding Pilot Program. "We continue to be encouraged by the U.S. Air Force's confidence in both the Red 6 solution and our mission to revolutionize training for our warfighter," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Red 6 has redefined how warfighters will train by developing Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS enables real pilots, in real airplanes to train against, and interact with synthetically generated entities, up in the sky. By allowing users to engage in complex training such as air-to-air refueling, formation flying and air combat maneuvering, this technological breakthrough will transform the quality, cost, and safety of airborne flight training. This award was granted in support of the continued integration of ATARS into the Air Force T-38 Talon. "Red 6 is ushering in a new era of training, and with the support of the U.S. Air Force, we aim to deliver an extraordinary increase to readiness, proficiency, training capacity, and capability," said Robinson.

The 2018 U.S. National Defense Strategy identified the need to develop the U.S. 'National Security Innovation Base' that involves heavy reliance on dual-use solutions. To accomplish these objectives, strong partnerships must be developed between USAF end-users, USAF acquisition professionals, and the private-sector portion of the National Security Innovation Base. The purpose of the TACFI pilot program is to catalyze those relationships and to bridge the capability gap between current SBIR/STTR efforts. "Continued transformation of our pilot training system is vital to the Air Force's future. We're excited to see continued investment in this arena," said Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander.

The mission of the U.S. Air Force is to fly, fight and win – with airpower, anytime, anywhere. Red 6's revolutionary technology supports this mission by training warfighters more effectively and efficiently to win in future conflicts. Building upon the success of the T-38 integration, Red 6 plans to integrate into the T-45, followed by fourth generation aircraft including the F-16 and F-15E. "ATARS represents a transformational leap forward in Augmented Reality technology and by applying this capability to military flight training, we are ushering in a new paradigm in training that will ultimately scale to all warfighters, across all domains," said Robinson.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network (CARBON). Red 6's Systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. They allow Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

