Mr. Ferreira will lead efforts to expand U.S. sales for the Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor, a novel solution for reliable hemodynamic monitoring

Retia Medical Announces James Ferreira as VP of Sales Mr. Ferreira will lead efforts to expand U.S. sales for the Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor, a novel solution for reliable hemodynamic monitoring

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical, an innovator in hemodynamic monitoring algorithms for guiding care to prevent complications from high-risk surgeries and intensive care stays, is pleased to announce and welcome James Ferreira as Retia Medical's Vice President of U.S. Sales. James' responsibilities include sales team leadership, accelerating adoption of Retia's monitors by leading academic medical centers and hospital integrated delivery networks, and contributing to the company's overall marketing and business strategies.

James Ferreira will lead U.S. commercial operations at Retia Medical. (PRNewswire)

James brings over 16 years of medical device sales and sales leadership experience to Retia. Prior to joining Retia, he held positions of increasing sales leadership responsibility at Rockwell Medical, Cheetah Medical, Baxter/Gambro and GlaxoSmithKline. During that time, he played an integral role in numerous commercial product launches and developed strong expertise in building and scaling commercial organizations. Mr. Ferreira is driven by his ability to build genuine connections with people at all levels, motivating sales teams to achieve consistently higher levels of success while creating relationships of trust and confidence with clients. Mr. Ferreira received his BS in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical's Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heartbeats (MBA™) and not just a single beat at a time, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed-capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos Cardiac Output Monitor requires a single cable connection and takes less than two minutes to start monitoring.

Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care.

For more information, please visit www.retiamedical.com

Media Contact:

Carla Benigni,

(847) 951-7430,

carla@sprigconsulting.com

www.retiamedical.com (PRNewsfoto/Retia Medical LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retia Medical LLC