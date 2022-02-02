Silicon Labs Announces Record IoT Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended January 1, 2022. Revenue exceeded the top of the guidance range at $209 million, up 13% sequentially and 43% year-on-year. Fourth quarter and annual results herein are from "continuing operations" unless explicitly stated.

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs) (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud of the team's disciplined execution as we transitioned to focus solely on the Internet of Things. We delivered record IoT revenue and gained momentum across our entire wireless portfolio," said Matt Johnson, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We're well-positioned to take advantage of the accelerating IoT growth across smart home, medical, industrial, and commercial segments in 2022."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased to $209 million , up 13% sequentially and 43% year-on-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61.3%

GAAP R&D expenses were $72 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $53 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.3%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.13

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.4%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $57 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16.3%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.77

Business Highlights





In January, Silicon Labs announced the BG24 and MG24 2.4 GHz wireless SoCs and a new software toolkit that bring AI/ML acceleration and wireless high performance to battery-powered edge devices. Matter-ready, the ultra-low-power BG24 and MG24 families support multiple wireless protocols and incorporate PSA Level 3 Secure Vault ™ protection, important for diverse smart home, medical and industrial applications.

In Q4, Silicon Labs launched our new Z-Wave 800 SoCs and modules for the Z-Wave smart home and automation ecosystem. This expansion on the company's award-winning Series 2 platform provides developers with sub-GHz connectivity for Z-Wave Mesh and Z-Wave Long Range, which is ideal for the smart home as well as multi-dwelling units, hospitality, and lighting applications while supporting both devices and gateways.





Silicon Labs is proud to be named the Global Semiconductor Alliance's Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company among our peers, a testament to our strong performance and values. We were also ranked one of the best companies to work for in our industry based on the annual Great Place to Work survey of our employees.





On January 27, 2022 , Silicon Labs' board of directors approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to buy back up to $250 million of the company's common stock through the end of the fiscal year.





Silicon Labs announced that Sherri Luther , Chief Financial Officer of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), joined Silicon Labs' board of directors effective January 2, 2022 . Sherri is a well-respected industry leader, bringing 30 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, global supply chain optimization, and deep financial expertise. Additionally, Sumit Sadana was appointed Lead Director for Silicon Labs. Sumit succeeds Bill Wood , who remains a member of the board. Sumit currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, and interim Chief Financial Officer at Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).

Business Outlook

The company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $220 to $230 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $128 million

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 37%

GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.15 to $0.25

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $105 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 30%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.58 to $0.68

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through March 2, 2022, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 4909009.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the effect of the Skyworks transaction on the ability of Silicon Labs to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, advertisers, partners and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to such transaction; the timing and scope of anticipated share repurchases, and/or dividends; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. The level of share repurchases and/or dividends depends on market conditions and the level of other uses of cash. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Year Ended

January 1,

2022

January 2,

2021

January 1,

2022

January 2,

2021 Revenues $ 208,680

$ 145,829

$ 720,860

$ 510,928 Cost of revenues 80,849

61,894

295,468

216,083 Gross profit 127,831

83,935

425,392

294,845 Operating expenses:













Research and development 71,705

60,554

273,208

235,185 Selling, general and administrative 53,487

41,792

185,022

166,748 Operating expenses 125,192

102,346

458,230

401,933 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,595

1,206

5,696

9,027 Interest expense (6,628)

(8,219)

(31,033)

(34,142) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,394)

(25,424)

(58,175)

(132,203) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 884

(2,702)

13,427

(14,602) Equity-method earnings 7,791

1,375

13,728

2,116 Income (loss) from continuing operations 5,513

(21,347)

(57,874)

(115,485) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (8,611)

30,295

2,175,273

128,016















Net income (loss) $ (3,098)

$ 8,948

$ 2,117,399

$ 12,531















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.14

$ (0.49)

$ (1.35)

$ (2.64) Net income $ (0.08)

$ 0.20

$ 49.44

$ 0.29















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.13

$ (0.49)

$ (1.35)

$ (2.64) Net income $ (0.08)

$ 0.20

$ 47.78

$ 0.28















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 38,965

43,895

42,830

43,775 Diluted 41,031

44,729

44,315

44,372

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









January 1,

2022

January 2,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $1,074,623

$ 202,720 Short-term investments 964,582

521,963 Accounts receivable, net 98,313

95,169 Inventories 49,307

47,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,748

87,103 Current assets of discontinued operations --

21,005 Total current assets 2,238,573

975,821 Property and equipment, net 146,516

135,803 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 118,978

163,483 Other assets, net 77,839

76,675 Non-current assets of discontinued operations --

265,316 Total assets $2,958,295

$1,993,487







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 47,327

$ 54,949 Current portion of convertible debt, net 450,599

134,480 Deferred revenue and returns liability 13,849

12,986 Other current liabilities 157,052

81,650 Current liabilities of discontinued operations --

433 Total current liabilities 668,827

284,498 Convertible debt, net --

428,945 Other non-current liabilities 77,044

79,752 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations --

451 Total liabilities 745,871

793,646 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 38,481 and 43,925 shares issued and outstanding at January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital --

204,359 Retained earnings 2,214,839

993,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,419)

1,814 Total stockholders' equity 2,212,424

1,199,841 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,958,295

$1,993,487

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended

January 1,

2022

January 2,

2021 Operating Activities





Net income $2,117,399

$ 12,531 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations:





Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2,175,273)

(128,016) Depreciation of property and equipment 18,051

16,267 Amortization of other intangible assets 44,505

42,569 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 22,767

21,433 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3,370

4,060 Stock-based compensation expense 56,842

49,454 Equity-method earnings (13,728)

(2,116) Deferred income taxes (3,414)

(6,533) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,144)

(17,612) Inventories (1,510)

9,148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 44,664

(50,664) Accounts payable (7,704)

15,263 Other current liabilities and income taxes 2,109

3,215 Deferred revenue and returns liability 863

(6,694) Other non-current liabilities (14,599)

28,856 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 91,198

(8,839)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (1,541,971)

(519,567) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 1,095,041

497,357 Purchases of property and equipment (28,577)

(18,088) Purchases of other assets (1,158)

(1,210) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired --

(316,809) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (476,665)

(358,317)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt --

845,000 Payments on debt (140,572)

(624,737) Repurchases of common stock (1,150,044)

(16,287) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (22,239)

(18,124) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 14,183

15,015 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (1,298,672)

200,867







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities (191,642)

144,557 Investing activities 2,747,684

(2,694) Net cash provided by discontinued operations 2,556,042

141,863







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 871,903

(24,426) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 202,720

227,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,074,623

$202,720

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items Three Months Ended January 1, 2022

GAAP Measure GAAP Percent of

Revenue Stock Compensation

Expense Intangible

Asset

Amortization Termination

Costs Non-

GAAP Measure Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues $208,680



























Gross profit 127,831 61.3% $267 $ -- $ -- $128,098 61.4%















Research and development 71,705 34.4% 6,796 7,753 -- 57,156 27.4%















Selling, general and administrative 53,487 25.6% 12,863 2,781 939 36,904 17.7%













Operating income 2,639 1.3% 19,926 10,534 939 34,038 16.3%

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

– Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended January 1, 2022





GAAP Measure



Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Termination

Costs*

Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*

Interest

Expense Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure

Income from continuing operations

$5,513



$19,926

$10,534

$939

$(7,856)

$5,106

$(2,670)

$31,492







































Diluted shares outstanding

41,031



























41,031







































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13



























$ 0.77











































* Represents pre-tax amounts.

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Business Outlook

Three Months Ending April 2, 2022



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

63%

0%

63%













Operating expenses

$128

$(23)

$105













Effective tax rate

37%

(7)%

30%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$ 0.15

$ 0.43

$ 0.58













Diluted earnings per share - high

$ 0.25

$ 0.43

$ 0.68

** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $13 million, intangible asset amortization of $10 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silicon Labs