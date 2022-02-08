CLVT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Clarivate Plc Shareholders

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 26, 2021 to December 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clarivate-plc-loss-submission-form?id=23420&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Clarivate Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Clarivate, you have until March 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CLVT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clarivate-plc-loss-submission-form?id=23420&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clvt-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-25-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-clarivate-plc-shareholders-301477106.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

