The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the fifth consecutive year.

The Hanover earned a perfect score of 100 on the foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"This award reflects the importance we place on fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace, and we're proud to have our efforts recognized by the Human Rights Campaign again this year," said Denise M. Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "When we empower and encourage our employees to be their authentic selves, we cultivate an environment that brings diverse perspectives to the table, allowing our employees, and our company, to thrive."

The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to The Hanover for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

For more information about the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about The Hanover's efforts, please visit the company's 2021 Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Report.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

