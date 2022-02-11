Aleut to Provide Spacepower Training Services Supporting the U.S. Space Force

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC (Aleut) has been selected to provide training services to the U.S. Space Force (USSF) 319th Combat Training Squadron and 533rd Training Squadron.

This Firm Fixed Price task order was competitively awarded January 24, 2022, under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) – 8(a) Sub Pool 3 Contract.

Aleut, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will perform training services in support of tactical, operational, strategic, joint, and coalition space operations by providing courseware development and instruction, information technology and assurance, database development, as well as on-line support and student and staff support.

Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC, a subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, specializes in training services and is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business.

Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

"We [Aleut] are very excited to continue collaboration with the U.S Space Force," said Geoff Vaughan, General Manager of Aleut Aerospace Engineering. "We look forward to supporting the USSF mission through training of Guardians, equipping them to overcome the challenges of an evolving global space environment."

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business delivering innovative, cost-effective professional technology services to government and commercial customers.

Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for Federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations (ANC) established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by Congress in 1971.

