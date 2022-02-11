Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q4 2021

Revenues totaled SEK 17,755 m (16,170)

The operating profit totaled SEK 3,214 m (3,077)

The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,835 m (3,043)

Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,008 m (2,750)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.27 (8.60)

Strong result despite disruptions in production

High metal prices

Production disruptions in Harjavalta and Tara.

The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 26.00 per share through

Please find enclosed the full Interim Report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday,

February 11 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion.

