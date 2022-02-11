FENC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FENC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec securities between May 28, 2021, and November 26, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fenc.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA; (3) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fenc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fennec you have until April 11, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC