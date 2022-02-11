New Wellness 101 YouTube Channel for Family-Friendly Web Series

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-time Emmy® Award winning "Wellness 101 Show" presented by St. Luke's University Health Network is proud to announce the launch of their new YouTube Channel and children's web series "Wellness 101 Junior." The channel and web series were created to help families access factual and accurate health care information during a time when they need it most.

Last year, Jeff Hartney, owner of Production Pocketknife, LLC and St. Luke's University Health Network partnered to produce the "Wellness 101 Show," a web series of 3–5-minute episodes in which Hartney steps in front of the camera as "Mr. Wellness" and illustrates for viewers various tips and tricks to get and stay healthy and well. Over the past two years, the show has been nominated for 6 Emmy® Awards including Best Host, Best Health/Science Program, Best Health/Science Segment and Best Branded Content, and has won 3 out of the 6 Emmy® awards.

But when it was clear the pandemic wasn't over for the 2021-2022 school year, St. Luke's University Health Network and Hartney felt it was necessary to study up and raise the bar by creating a children's edition of the program, "Wellness 101 Junior," to help kids understand what is happening. The episode "What is COVID-19?" was nominated for and won an additional regional Emmy® Award this year, winning Best Branded Content.

Now in an effort to help our community get the information they need, a new free YouTube Channel was created, hosting all episodes of "Wellness 101" as well as the new, interactive children's edition – "Wellness 101 Junior" to help our community and beyond stay informed with easy-to-understand videos ranging from "How to Stop a Panic Attack" to teaching children the ins and outs of navigating COVID-19.

"Health care information, especially right now, can be very overwhelming. People need a resource they can trust, that explains topics in a way they can understand. Our goal is to help our community, especially our kids get that vital information they need," said Hartney.

Investing in our children has always been a driving force for St. Luke's but especially over the past several years during which time St. Luke's opened a brand new pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), broke ground on pediatric specialty center, and opened two new labor and delivery units and neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

To learn more about "Wellness 101" and "Wellness 101 Junior" visit https://youtube.com/wellness101show

Viewers are invited to leave comments and suggestions for future show topics, as well as scheduled question and answer sessions with Hartney (Mr. Wellness) on how the episode was made.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 17,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.6 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

