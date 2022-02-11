Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. Awarded A Spot On The GSA COMET BPA

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION), under its Joint Venture (JV) Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC, was awarded a spot on the prestigious GSA CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) BPA. TRILLION will develop and modernize GSA applications using Agile development, user-centered design, analytics, emerging technologies, COTS and open-source technologies, mobile technologies, and cloud. We will support the GSA-IT Office of Acquisition IT Services to drive the delivery of IT development within rapid time frames allowing GSA to continue to serve the US taxpayers and other users worldwide.

Trillion Technology Solutions (PRNewswire)

TRILLION's Director of Proposals, Gavin Fugere, says, "this award is a culmination of the hard work that our team has put into this challenging acquisition." TRILLION's Chief Data Officer, Arun Bhat, and Chief Architect John Alafaro add, "we look forward to engaging with GSA to help it succeed in this very important modernization effort of its systems used by organizations like ours, within the US and across the world."

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate legacy systems to scalable microservices-based architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, reviews, and CPARS that we receive from our clients are a testament to our high quality of service and our ability to ensure that our clients can meet their business objectives.

Visit Trillion Technology Solutions at www.ttsiglobal.com

Contact: inquiries@ttsiglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trillion Technology Solutions