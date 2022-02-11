Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Clarified Contribution Terms in Connection with the Extension Related to Merger Agreement with Suneva Medical

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ) ("Viveon Health" or "VHAQ"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it is clarifying certain terms regarding the Annual Meeting of stockholders to be held on March 18, 2022.

Suneva-Medical Logo (PRNewswire)

Viveon Health previously announced that on January 12, 2022 it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Suneva Medical, Inc. ("Suneva"), an innovative medical technology company using regenerative medicine to change the standard of care in aesthetic treatments.

The Annual Meeting will be held to consider and vote upon several proposals including a proposal (the "Extension Proposal") to amend Viveon Health's amended and restated certificate of incorporation to (i) extend the date by which Viveon Health has to consummate a business combination for three months, from March 28, 2022 (the "Original Termination Date") to June 28, 2022 (the "Extended Date"); and (ii) allow Viveon Health, without another stockholder vote, to extend the date to consummate the business combination on a monthly basis for up to six times by an additional one month each time after the Extended Date, if additional time is needed to close a business combination.

Clarification of Amount of Deposits into the Trust Account.

If the Extension Proposal is approved, Viveon Health will, prior to the Original Termination Date, make a deposit of $720,000 into the trust account established in connection with Viveon Health's initial public offering for the aggregate benefit of public shares that are not redeemed by the public stockholders in connection with the Extension Proposal (collectively, the "Remaining Public Shares")

After June 28, 2022 (the "Extended Date"), for each month or portion thereof that is needed by Viveon Health to complete an initial business combination until December 28, 2022, Viveon Health shall deposit $240,000 into the trust account regardless of the number of Remaining Public Shares after redemptions.

Correction of Redemption and Deposit Price per Share.

Since Viveon Health cannot estimate the number of Remaining Public Shares after redemptions, there is no way to determine what these deposits represent on a per share basis or what the redemption price per share may be in the future. References to the redemption price per share of $10.34 and additional monthly deposits into the trust account of $0.04 per Remaining Public Share included in the Proxy Statement are not accurate and should not be relied upon, since Viveon Health cannot estimate the number of Remaining Public Shares that will be outstanding after redemptions. Our public stockholders may seek to redeem their public shares into their pro rata share of the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account (net of taxes payable), subject to the limitations described in Viveon Health's prospectus in connection with the initial public offering, dated December 22, 2020.

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body's own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several "only" and "first to market" solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit www.sunevamedical.com.

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Viveon Health intends to pursue prospective targets that have their primary operations located in North America in the healthcare industry.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Viveon Health will file a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Form S-4") with the SEC. The Form S-4 will include a proxy statement to be distributed to holders of Viveon Health's common stock in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the vote by Viveon Health's stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as described in the Form S-4, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued to Suneva's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. After the Form S-4 has been filed and declared effective, Viveon Health will mail a definitive proxy statement, when available, to its stockholders. Investors, security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Form S-4, any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about Viveon Health, Suneva and the proposed business combination. Additionally, Viveon Health will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Copies may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Security holders of Viveon Health are urged to read the Form S-4 and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

Viveon Health and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Viveon Health's stockholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Viveon Health will be included in the Form S-4 for the proposed business combination and be available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information about Viveon Health's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Viveon Health's common stock is set forth in Viveon Health's prospectus, dated December 22, 2020, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filing. Other information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

Suneva and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Viveon Health in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the Form S-4 for the proposed business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "shall," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "project," "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding: the proposed transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the benefits of the proposed business combination, integration plans, expected synergies and revenue opportunities; anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, the expected management and governance of the combined company, continued expansion of product portfolios and the availability or effectiveness of the technology for such products; the regenerative aesthetics sector's continued growth and the continued demand of physicians and consumers driving such growth; and the expected timing of the proposed business combination. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Viveon Health's and Suneva's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (2) the institution or outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Viveon Health and/or Suneva following the announcement of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Viveon Health or Suneva, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the failure to meet the minimum cash requirements of the merger agreement due to Viveon Health stockholder redemptions and the failure to obtain replacement financing; (6) the inability to complete a concurrent PIPE; (7) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Suneva's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (8) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Viveon Health's shares of common stock on the NYSE American following the proposed business combination; (9) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (10) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Suneva to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (11) costs related to the proposed business combination; (12) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (13) the possibility that Suneva may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (14) the amount of redemption requests made by Viveon Health's stockholders; and (15) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of Viveon Health for its initial public offering dated December 22, 2020 filed with the SEC and the Form S-4 relating to the proposed business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Viveon Health's other filings with the SEC. Viveon Health and Suneva caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Viveon Health and Suneva caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Viveon Health and Suneva do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Neither Viveon Health nor Suneva gives any assurance that the combined company will achieve its expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suneva® Medical, Inc.