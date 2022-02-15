VOYAGER DIGITAL REPORTS REVENUE OF US$164.8 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

TSX: VOYG

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced revenue and user metrics for the Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"I am excited to report our best quarter ever, doubling our revenue from the previous quarter, and highlighting Voyager's positioning and revenue opportunity in active markets," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. Ehrlich continued, "More importantly, we delivered significant revenue growth and supported a marked increase in customer activity without any material system issues during the quarter, highlighting the steps we've taken to build out the scale and security of the Voyager platform in 2021, as we position Voyager for a series of product roll outs in calendar 2022.

"We are a product delivery organization and are taking the necessary steps to continue our revenue diversification strategy," continued Mr. Ehrlich. "The launch of our Voyager Debit Card, which allows for payroll direct deposits, is the next step in revenue diversification. We recently added engineering resources to our team which allowed us to add more tokens to the trading platform, and tokens available for staking. By the end of the March quarter, we expect our desktop platform and dark mode will be added to our product offering. We are also building towards adding equities to the platform, expanding the platform to Europe and Canada, and offering an NFT product and wallet. All of these are significant opportunities for the Company; and with our NFT platform we intend to make the viewing, acquiring and custody of NFTs easy for consumers."

The Company is pleased to announce the following Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Financial and Operational Key Metrics:

Revenue for the quarter is $164.8 million with $149.0 million for the historical business and $15.8 million from the Coinify merchant business. The $164.8 million in revenue is up over 4400% compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 .

Revenue for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 is $415.8 million vs $6.6 million for the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 .

Adjusted EBITDA is $17.4 million for the quarter vs $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 .

Operating Income is $3.2 million for the quarter vs a loss of $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 .

Total verified users on the platform stand at more than 3.2 million, up 49% from 2.15 million at the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Total funded accounts exceed 1,074,000 as of December 31, 2021 , up 25% from 860,000 at the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Total Assets on Platform grew to $5.9 billion from $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021 .

Our headcount increased to 250 as of December 31, 2021 , from 231 at September 30, 2021 .

All figures are preliminary and unaudited and subject to final adjustment. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"I am truly excited about where we are and where we are going. Voyager's business continues to grow every day and the company is well positioned as a pioneer in the digital asset space," Ehrlich added.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 85 different cryptocurrency assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12% annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides cryptocurrency payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

Refer to definition of certain Non-IFRS terms in Management's Discussion and Analysis including Assets On Platform, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Working Capital. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Voyager Digital Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(USD, in thousands)





December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 143,445

$ 193,933 Cash held for customers

80,496

162,852 Crypto assets held ($966.3 million and $0.0 million restricted, respectively)

2,995,759

2,286,399 Crypto assets loaned

2,702,749

393,561 Crypto assets collateral received

181,629

- Investments

-

31,359 Other current assets

14,943

5,839 Total current assets

6,119,021

3,073,943 Goodwill and intangible assets

80,958

559 Other non-current assets

17,538

2,860 Total assets

$ 6,217,517

$ 3,077,362 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Crypto assets and fiat payable to customers

$ 5,676,023

$ 2,807,015 Crypto assets collateral payable

181,629

- Crypto assets borrowed

-

36,832 Warrant liability

16,083

23,810 Other current liabilities

20,515

22,644 Total current liabilities

5,894,250

2,890,301 Other non-current liabilities

9,507

739 Total liabilities

5,903,757

2,891,040 Equity







Share capital

407,720

261,908 Share-based payments reserve

25,592

15,125 Warrant reserve

1,144

3,457 Other comprehensive loss

(199)

- Retained deficit

(120,497)

(94,168) Total equity

313,760

186,322 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,217,517

$ 3,077,362

Voyager Digital Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Unaudited)

(USD, in thousands except for shares data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues













Transaction revenue $ 86,502

$ 2,056

$ 130,016

$ 3,682 Merchant services 15,844

-

29,801

- Fees from crypto assets loaned 36,239

1,513

49,867

1,888 Staking revenue 20,722

-

28,429

- Other revenue 5,541

-

8,242

- Total revenues 164,848

3,569

246,355

5,570 Operating expenses













Rewards paid to customers 73,034

1,540

122,693

1,540 Marketing and sales 35,057

1,021

51,715

1,353 Cost of merchant services 15,497

-

29,205

- Share-based payments 3,962

354

9,120

1,379 Compensation and employee benefits 8,793

1,058

14,619

2,082 Total compensation and employee benefits 12,755

1,412

23,739

3,461 Trade expenses 7,358

160

11,161

343 Customer onboarding and service 3,065

-

5,654

- Professional and consulting 7,522

725

14,338

1,092 General and administrative 7,345

1,619

12,960

3,373 Total operating expenses 161,633

6,477

271,465

11,162 Income/ (loss) before other income/ (loss) 3,215

(2,908)

(25,110)

(5,592) Other income/ (loss)













Change in fair value of crypto assets held 8,596

5,265

(7,044)

5,487 Change in fair value of investments 1,864

10,593

6,114

10,593 Change in fair value of crypto assets borrowed (4,426)

(6,252)

(13,584)

(6,252) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,627)

(15,589)

6,844

(17,102) Fees on crypto assets borrowed (1,390)

(106)

(2,532)

(106) Total other income/ (loss) 1,017

(6,089)

(10,202)

(7,380) Net income/ (loss) before provision/ (benefit) for income tax 4,232

(8,997)

(35,312)

(12,972) Provision (benefit) for income tax 1,644

-

(8,983)

- Net income/ (loss) 2,588

(8,997)

(26,329)

(12,972)















Other comprehensive income/ (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment (67)

-

(199)

- Total comprehensive income/ (loss) $ 2,521

$ (8,997)

$ (26,528)

$ (12,972)















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.02

$ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.11) Diluted $ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.11)

