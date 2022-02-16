Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, sales increased approximately 3.8% to $5,319,014 compared to sales of $5,124,750 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $35,351, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $78,318 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, sales increased approximately 5.1% to $15,259,235 versus $14,522,813 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $157,688, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $725,181 or $0.31, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2020 period.

"While our sales have increased over the prior year's period, sales continued to be impacted by supply chain disruptions such as obtaining ocean freight containers, and by port congestion in the port of Long Beach, California. We have also experienced difficulty in obtaining raw materials such as micro-processing chips and other electronic components. Our lower net income is due to higher selling and promotional costs, and by higher freight, legal, and consulting fees," said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 52-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Sales $5,319,014 $5,124,750 Net income 35,351 78,318 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Sales $ 15,259,235 $14,522,813 Net income 157,688 725,181 Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.31





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

ASSETS



Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Cash $387,223 $580,904 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 4,241,012 3,463,933 Inventory 5,123,468 3,039,779 Prepaid expense 202,669 178,518





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 9,954,372 7,263,134





PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET 95,283 270,962 OTHER ASSETS 4,000 4,000 TOTAL ASSETS $10,053,655 $7,538,096

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit – factor $2,357,431 $ - Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. 1,081,440

Note payable - bank - 221,400 Short-term portion of operating lease liability 43,965 167,926 Accounts payable 1,445,417 569,161 Accrued liabilities 251,158 281,175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,179,411 1,239,662 NOTE PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd. - 1,081,440 LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - 43,600 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES - 1,125,040 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at December 31, 2021 and 2020 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 Accumulated Deficit (8,034,726) (7,735,576)





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,874,244 5,173,394 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $10,053,655 $7,538,096

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224

or

Zachary Mizener

Lambert & Co.

(315) 529-2348

View original content:

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.