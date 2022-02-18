Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Build A Virtual Ticketing Office on Color World Metaverse Software, Covering Business Tourism, Hoteling and Transportation Sectors

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, announced today that it will cooperate with Jilin Great World Aviation Service Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as: Jilin World) to introduce enterprises to the Color World APP, with the goal of setting up a virtual ticketing hall and carrying out a series of in-depth globalization-oriented virtual cooperation in business hotels and tourism.

Jilin World was established in 1993, specializing in domestic and international air ticket booking, travel and vacation, hotel reservation, business travel chartering and other services, which is a famous sales agent designated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and also the agent of more than 100 domestic and foreign airlines, providing professional services such as "24/7 air-ticket booking", "one-stop business travel support" and "e-commerce self-service platform". Since its inception 19 years ago, Jilin World has become an industry leader in the three north-eastern provinces of China. In the era of "Internet +" economy, Jilin World hopes to open more extensive business space through cooperation with Color Star. In this cooperation, Color Star will establish a virtual ticketing hall in the Color World APP, which is also, at the same time, the first ticket agency of Color World. After the establishment of the virtual ticketing hall, the two parties will start a series of world-wide online sales collaborations such as hotel business travel. Moreover, in the future, the two parties will also cooperate in virtual ticketing, travelling and hoteling, continuing to expand respective entity businesses to the Color World Metaverse platform, and the two parties will introduce sales flow backwards to each other based on the advantages of their respective original platform membership bases, thereby generating more profits. Undoubtedly, this cooperation will become a bonus edge for both parties, creating new sparks over corporate branding and business development.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, said: "The Color World Metaverse platform has covered many industries. The ticket hall can be said to be a brand new and highly anticipated cooperation, which means that in the future, regardless of online or offline, members of us and Jilin World can enjoy more discounts and have more pleasant experience. This is great and we will also cooperate with more hotels, restaurants, tourism of places of attractions in the future, and carry out diversified cooperation to allow these enterprises to open ticket offices on our virtual ticketing hall, which would be more vivid, just like we're physically entering a real ticketing environment to choose scenic spots and hotels on the platform via AR technology, as well as to select various means of transportation such as trains and planes to travel. To achieve this goal, both of us will continue to deepen the collaboration and involve our international teams for it."

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts.

