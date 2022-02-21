SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, PTRS, VHAQ, RC, GCP

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) 's sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) 's sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ) 's merger with Suneva Medical, Inc. If you are a Viveon Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) 's merger with a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Ready Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) 's sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

