CirrusLabs to represent USA on digital transformation mission to Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusLabs , today announced its selection for Trade Winds, a U.S. Trade led mission to the Middle East from March 2nd to March 11th.

Trade Winds is the largest U.S. government-led trade mission and business development forum organized by the U.S. Commercial Service to promote trade globally.

"After months of interviews and planning, we look forward to representing the U.S. on this mission. The Gulf is a melting pot of innovation, and we are excited to share best practices, help co-create digital innovation factories for emerging technologies such as A.I., robotics, X-Reality, digital-twins, Web3, hybrid cloud and establish a footprint in the region" said Kjell Hegstad, Head of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

"Due to the incredible efforts of the U.S. Trade team, local commercial trade attaches and embassy diplomats in the region, we have some amazing meetings scheduled with the most visionary companies and governments in the Gulf. These are connections one can only dream about making," continued Kjell Hegstad.

"We are excited to be part of the U.S. Trade Mission to the Middle East and are looking forward to meeting visionary business leaders in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. We believe that the CirrusLabs' Digital Transformation framework that has enabled successful customer transformation in the U.S. and Canada while propelling us to four consecutive years of Inc. 5000 recognition will also be valuable for our Middle East customers as they accelerate digital transformation," said Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer.

About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in the United States (Georgia and Virginia), Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

