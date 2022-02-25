Media Advisory: Arizona Attorney General and Secretary of State Debates

KINGMAN, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, candidates running for Secretary of State and Attorney General in Arizona are set to debate in Kingman, AZ. It will also be live streamed and recorded.

Invited SOS candidates:

Michelle Ugenti-Rita

Mark Finchem

Shawnna Bolick

Beau Lane

Invited AG candidates:

Lacy Cooper

Rodney Glassman

Andy Gould

Dawn Grove

Abraham Hamden

Tiffany Shedd

WHEN:

Saturday, February 26, 2022

SOS Debate: 4:30 pm

AG Debate: 6:30 pm

WHERE:

Beale Street Celebrations

201 N 4th Street

Kingman, AZ 86401

NOTE TO MEDIA: Please contact Ayshia Connors at ayshia.connors@gmail.com or (480) 433-1882 if you plan to attend.

About Arizona Debates Battleground 2022

Arizona Debates Battleground 2022 is setting the stage for top tier candidates in various statewide races. The mission is to give Arizona voters a clear picture of primary candidates and instill confidence in the upcoming 2022 election. For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonadebates.vote/.

