American Tower Joins LF Edge as Premiere Member, Community Adds EdgeGallery to Project Roster <legend role="h2">LF<span>Edge furthers innovation at the open source edge across a unified ecosystem, with induction of Edge Gallery --an open-source</span>MEC<span>edge computing project --and adds leading innovator American Tower as Premiere member and</span>Ritsumeikan<span>University as new Associate member</span></legend>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced American Tower has joined the project as a Premier member. Additionally, the project announced Edge Gallery has joined the umbrella as a Stage 1 project, RITSUMEIKAN University has joined as an Associate member, and the community issued its 2021 Annual Report.

(PRNewsfoto/LF Edge) (PRNewswire)

American Tower, a global leading infrastructure provider of wireless, data center, and interconnect solutions to enable a connected world, joins other existing LF Edge Premiere members : Altran, Arm, AT&T, AVEVA, Baidu, Charter Communications, Dell Technologies, Dianomic, Equinix, Ericsson, F5, Fujitsu, Futurewei, HP, Huawei, Intel, IBM, NTT, Radisys, RedHat, Samsung, Tencent, VMware, Western Digital, ZEDEDA.

"We are pleased to see even more leading technology innovators joining as LF Edge members," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IOT, the Linux Foundation. "The proliferation of new technologies joining collaborative innovation at the open source edge means scalability, interoperability, and market innovation is happening across the ecosystem."

About America Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit americantower.com.

"We are excited to join LF Edge and their members to accelerate innovation, enabled by edge network architecture. A distributed model, positioning critical data closer to the user, provides the low-latency infrastructure to deliver the automation, performance, and cognitive insight required by manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and more." – Eric Watko, Vice President, Product Line Management, American Tower.

American Tower is joined by new Associate member, RITSUMEIKAN University , a private university in Kyoto, Japan, that traces its origin to 1869. With the Kinugasa Campus in Kyoto, and Kyoto Prefecture, the university also has a satellite called Biwako-Kusatsu Campus and Osaka-Ibaraki Campus. Ritsumeikan university is known as one of western Japan's four leading private universities.

EdgeGallery Joins LF Edge Umbrella

Celebrating it's two-year mark as an umbrella project, LF Edge welcomes its tenth project, Edge Gallery. Edge Gallery is an open-source MEC edge computing project initiated by Huawei, carriers, and vertical industry partners that joined the Linux Foundation in late 2021. Its purpose is to build a common edge computing platform that meets the "connection + computing" characteristics of the telecom industry, standardize the openness of network capabilities (especially 5G network capabilities), and simplify lifecycle processes such as MEC application development, test,migration, and running.

EdgeGallery joins the nine existing projects – Akraino , Baetyl , Fledge , EdgeX Foundry , Home Edge , Open Horizon , Project EVE , Secure Device Onboard (SDO) and State of the Edge – that support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, and faster processing and mobility. LF Edge helps unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

LF Edge 2021 Annual Report

The LF Edge community also issued a report of its progress and results from the past year. "LF Edge " summarizes key highlights (including blueprints, deployments and momentum) Governing Board, Technical Advisory Board, Outreach Committee and General Manager. To download the report, visit: https://www.lfedge.org/resources/publications/ .

More details on LF Edge, including how to join as a member, details on specific projects and other resources, are available here: www.lfedge.org .

