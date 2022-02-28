Verra Mobility Files SEC Form 12B-25; Provides Business Update

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart technology solutions, announces its filing of a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to disclose that it will not be able to file its Form 10-K by its due date of March 1, 2022, and is not expected to do so within the 15-day extension period allowed by the Form. During its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021.

Given the additional time required to fully complete the Company's assessment of the matter, as well as its assessments of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, the Company is unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K as soon as the Company's review process is complete, which is not currently expected to be within the extended time period permitted by Rule 12b-25.

The Company will also delay its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings release and investor conference call, previously scheduled for February 28, 2022. The Company will make a further announcement in a subsequent press release to reschedule the date and time of the earnings conference call.

"We are currently reviewing certain transactions to determine if revenue has been recognized in the proper period, and to ensure proper accounting in the future." said David Roberts, Verra Mobility's president and chief executive officer. "We are focused on delivering timely, accurate and transparent financial reporting, and we will require additional time in order to fully complete our analysis. This review is related to the Company's recently acquired Redflex operations, with no impact to cash, and no impact on our business outlook, which continues to be strong."

In the meantime, the Company is providing the following update on year-end 2021 financial and business performance trends.

Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2021 is expected to exceed the high end of the guidance range provided on November 4, 2021 (which was $525 million to $540 million ).

Adjusted EBITDA: For the full year 2021, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed the high end of the guidance range as provided on November 4, 2021 (which was $250 million to $260 million ).

These expectations are preliminary in nature and subject to the Audit Committee investigation described herein and completion of the Company's audit.

In addition to our expectations, the Company is providing the following business updates:

The Company expects cash flows from operating activities to exceed $190 million for the full year 2021

The Commercial Services segment continues to see strong demand and returned to 2019 revenue levels in the fourth quarter with similar profitability levels. In January of 2022, the Company executed a three-year contract extension with Hertz for title & registration work and is working closely with Hertz to finalize the renewal terms of its tolling and violations contract. Additionally, the Company executed a five-year contract extension with Fox Rent A Car for tolling services.

The Government Solutions segment has completed the installation of 720 cameras for the New York City Department of Transportation with the last 25 being invoiced in January 2022 , and on February 17, 2022 , the Company received a Notice to Proceed on the next 240 School Zone Speed Cameras, which it expects to fully install in 2022.

The Company will provide financial guidance for the full year 2022 upon the filing of its Form 10-K.

