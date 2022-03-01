Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2021

MADRID, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Shareholders and Investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:

Investor Relations contact

Ciudad Grupo Santander

Área de Inversores

Pereda, 2ª planta

Av. de Cantabria, s/n

28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) – Spain

Phone: +34 91 2596514

investor@gruposantander.com

Media contact

Phone: +34 91 2895211

comunicacion@gruposantander.com

