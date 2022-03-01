Milwaukee School of Engineering Partners with Everspring to Expand Online <legend role="h2">Everspring<span>will support the Milwaukee School of Engineering with market research, course development and marketing services.</span></legend>

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, announces a new partnership with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) to support the strategic expansion of its online educational offerings. Everspring will support MSOE university-wide with market research, supplemental course development, and marketing services to grow program enrollments while preserving the university's unique applied learning methodology.

MSOE offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as certificate programs, primarily in engineering, business and nursing. The university is known for its hands-on, experiential learning methodology that emphasizes practical application. Courses are highly collaborative, and students receive strong personal attention from faculty. In developing its online courses and programs, the university sought a partner who could preserve this highly interactive academic approach.

"We are excited to launch our partnership with Everspring and grow a suite of online programs that align with our institutional mission to provide students engaging, experiential learning," said Eric Baumgartner, executive vice president of academics at MSOE. "We are building on our foundation of strong enrollment. And with this partnership, we can expand and translate our academic approach into online and hybrid modalities, enabling us to educate in innovative ways."

Everspring's market research will identify the best opportunities for online growth based on workforce trends and other data, helping the university prioritize which online programs to grow and where to focus for new initiatives. With Everspring's marketing support, MSOE will expand its reach and grow online enrollments with highly qualified students.

"MSOE has a great set of high-quality programs and numerous opportunities for growth," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Everspring is excited to partner with MSOE to help them set a roadmap for their future growth and thereafter support them to build and scale exceptional online and hybrid programs that embody and reflect the university's academic ethos," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring.

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now, as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors and challenge them to go beyond what's possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators. For more information, visit msoe.edu

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

