SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View, Inc. - VIEW

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIEW).

The investigation concerns whether View and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2022, View issued a press release "announc[ing] that on February 15, 2022, it received a Staff Delisting Determination (the "Staff Determination") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), which notified the Company that the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department has initiated a process to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq." View reported that "[t]he Staff Determination was issued because the Company had not filed its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 (the "Quarterly Reports")" by the February 14, 2022 extended deadline that Nasdaq had previously granted.

On this news, View's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 23, 2022.

