THE SUPER JAKE FOUNDATION'S ANNUAL SUPER JAKE RED CAPE GALA RAISES OVER $400,000 FOR KIDS WITH CANCER

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Super Jake Foundation, a volunteer-run 501c3 charity fighting a rare form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma, today announced their annual fundraiser, the Super Jake Red Carpet Gala, raised over $400,000 for kids with cancer. On Saturday, February 12, at the Ravinia Ballroom of the Westin in Wheeling, Illinois, the event featured a live auction and more than 200 silent auction items.

The Super Jake Foundation was started in 2005 by the parents and close friends of (Super) Jake Robert Widman. Jake lost his battle with neuroblastoma cancer at age 4. Matt and Ann Widman, parents of Jake, dedicate their lives to funding research in hopes of finding the cure for neuroblastoma. Since its founding, the Foundation has raised over $3.5 million for kids with cancer.

"We are so thrilled with the amazing support we have received from our volunteers and sponsors," said Jennifer Hatten and Ann Fahey-Widman, co-chairs of The Super Jake Foundation. "As a fully volunteer-run organization, we could not have put this event together without our incredible team of supporters. These funds will enable us to continue our mission of fighting childhood cancer through more advanced research and get us one step closer to one finding a cure."

Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer that develops from immature cells found around the body. It most commonly affects children ages five or younger.

The Super Jake Foundation has been working with Dr. Susan Cohn and Dr. Chuan He.

About The Super Jake Foundation

The Super Jake Foundation -- helping kids win the battle against cancer --is a national 501c3 nonprofit organization established to honor Jake Robert Widman, who, at age three, was diagnosed with a rare and deadly form of pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma. Super Jake fought his courageous battle for more than a year, enduring 10 rounds of chemotherapy, four surgeries and three bone marrow transplants. Although he was declared to be in clinical remission in February 2005, he suffered a relapse and died on May 27, 2005. Jake's family established The Super Jake Foundation to fund and find a cure for neuroblastoma.

