Telit Introduces Next Gen 3GPP Release 16 5G M.2 Modules Powered by Snapdragon® X65 and X62 Modem-RF Systems

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today introduced its new 5G M.2 worldwide module SKUs powered by the fourth-generation Snapdragon X65 and X62 modem-RF systems. The 3GPP Release 16 solutions will enable Telit customers such as device OEMs and systems integrators to support bandwidth-intensive, mission-critical and latency-sensitive applications such as smart manufacturing/Industry 4.0, telemedicine, 4K/8K streaming video and private 5G networks.

The new industrial 5G M.2 modules are available with LTE and WCDMA fallback:

FN990A28: Sub-6: 120 MHz, 2CC CA

FN990A40: Sub-6: 200 MHz, 3CC CA

3GPP Release 16 is the latest version of the 5G standard. It includes enhanced features such as ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) to enable a wide variety of new use cases for industrial IoT (IIoT), smart manufacturing, robotics, industrial gateways, fixed wireless access, SD-WAN, 4K/8K video streaming, extended reality (XR), gaming, eHealth, private 5G networks and more.

The Snapdragon X65 and X62 are the world's first announced 3GPP Release 16 5G modem-RF solutions and the world's first announced 10 Gigabit 5G systems. Snapdragon X65 supports mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum aggregation, as well as support for mmWave in standalone mode and FDD+TDD, TDD+TDD and FDD+FDD in sub6 GHz flexible carrier aggregation combinations. They also have a highly integrated, high-performance L1/L5 dual-frequency GNSS for applications that require precision location.

Telit has an existing portfolio of industrial grade 5G modules with regulatory and mobile network operator certifications, which provides OEMs, system integrators and end users with added, independent verification that their devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide. In addition to supporting Telit OneEdge, which dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions, the new M.2 modules also support the Telit IoT AppZone, which simplifies product design with advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone also reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and design complexity by embedding application code right in the module, eliminating the need for a microcontroller.

"We're pleased to see Telit utilizing the Snapdragon X65 and X62 Modem-RF Systems as the foundation for Telit's new series of 5G data cards. With premium speed, reliability and features, these new solutions will continue to support the ecosystem in proliferating the 5G opportunity beyond smartphones," said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Telit and Qualcomm Technologies have a long history of working together to transform brand-new standards into commercial products, including the award-wining Telit FN980 series introduced in 2019, the world's first data card featuring the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "As the foundation for our new series of 5G data cards, the Snapdragon X65 and X62 are a natural evolution and enable device OEMs, systems designers and end users to immediately take advantage of 3GPP Release 16's game-changing, future-proofing capabilities."

Customer samples will be available in Q1 2022 with mass production in mid-2022.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

