ChannelApe Unveils New Brand That Aligns With the Company's Rapid Growth With A Focus on Revolutionizing the Fulfillment Experience

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelApe, inventory visibility and control management platform built for high SKU fashion brands –has undergone an extensive rebrand in response to their rapid growth and mission to revolutionize the fulfillment experience.

Since 2017, brands like Birdies, Allbirds, Rothy's and more have trusted ChannelApe to give them the inventory visibility and control they can count on.

Fueled by its growth and long-time commitment to customers, ChannelApe has embraced a new, modern brand – one that's authentic, human and that will sustain years into the future.

"We're not just another tech product, we're a solution for DTC brand growth. With real people behind the platform and real playbooks that will help brands achieve that growth," explained ChannelApe CEO, Mike Averto. "Our new focus is all about people because we wanted to highlight the expert support that helps drive growth and scale the brands we serve."

Part of the rebrand is an updated website –featuring a cleaner, fresh, and more contemporary design with a heavy focus on people. Visitors can expect easier navigation and a more engaging user experience so they can quickly find the information they need –every time.

"We're thrilled to be launching the new brand and website. It's been a labor of love for the team, and we think it speaks to the future of ChannelApe," said Averto. "Our brand is our reputation, and we feel like this new permutation communicates our product offering in a clear, digestible way."

About ChannelApe

ChannelApe is your secret superpower for inventory visibility, and control. Purpose-built for D2C high SKU fashion brands, our solution helps cut costs, grow revenue, and boost customer satisfaction. All while improving the fulfillment process. Always know where inventory is, how much to presell, how much to reserve, and how it can be delivered on time. Every time. With production-to-customer real-time visibility, and see accurate down-to-the-minute inventory levels. Supercharge current warehouse partners in days, not months. And access a playbook filled with the industry best practices to help drive more revenue, and slash wasteful expenses.

Improving customer satisfaction and brand reputation has never been so easy. Now, brands can get a 360° view of their supply chain and gain a partner who provides a flexible solution that helps them grow –one that creates a better fulfillment experience for them. And a better experience for their customers.

