Cornell Capital Surpasses Target to Close Second Fund at $1.7 Billion and Expands Senior Leadership in U.S. and Asia

Cornell Capital Surpasses Target to Close Second Fund at $1.7 Billion and Expands Senior Leadership in U.S. and Asia Fund Focuses on High-Quality Companies Across Consumer, Financial, Industrials and Business Service Sectors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Capital LLC ("Cornell Capital"), a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong, today announced that it has closed its second fund, Cornell Capital Partners II LP ("CCP II"), with $1.7 billion in capital commitments, exceeding its target of $1.5 billion. The fund received strong support from a diverse and global group of existing and new Limited Partners. Cornell Capital has total assets under management of $5.9 billion.

CCP II will continue Cornell Capital's strategy of control investments in high-quality consumer, financial, industrials and business services companies. The fund will build on the firm's track record of partnering with market-leading companies and strong management teams to drive new growth and unlock long-term value, especially where the firm's Asia presence and cross-border expertise can provide an edge. Leveraging decades of global investment experience, including extensive on-the-ground operating experience in both North America and Asia, Cornell Capital's investment team has particular expertise in identifying and driving cross-border opportunities for the fund and its portfolio companies.

"The strong support from both new and existing limited partners speaks to the strength of our talented team and the value we bring to the companies we partner with," said Henry Cornell, Founder and Senior Partner of Cornell Capital. "Our focused approach, differentiated cross-border expertise and demonstrated business building prowess is designed to create long-term, sustainable value, and we look forward to continuing to identify and invest in exceptional businesses."

To date, CCP II has completed investments in three companies: Ingenovis Health, a leading tech-enabled healthcare staffing platform; Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness, a formulator and manufacturer of vitamins, minerals and supplements in the health and wellness industry; and Vault, a fast-growing provider of personal insurance for high-net worth clients.

Expansion of Senior Leadership in U.S. and Asia

In support of its continued growth in both the U.S. and Asia, Cornell Capital has recently made a number of senior appointments.

Allen Chu has joined the firm as Partner and Head of Asia, where he will work closely with Joyce I-Yin Hsu, who will assume the role of Chair of Asia, to oversee the firm's operations and investment activity in the region. Mr. Chu joins from Dymon Asia Capital, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chu previously held senior positions at Tudor Investment Corp and Citadel Investment Corp, and started his career at Goldman Sachs, where he worked alongside many members of the Cornell Capital team.

In its New York office, Cornell Capital recently welcomed Charles Buaron as a Managing Director, overseeing investments in industrials and business services. Previously, he held similar roles at Oak Hill Capital, TPG Growth and Cerberus Capital Management.

The firm has also appointed Emily Mason as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Mason joins from Silver Point Capital, where she held senior marketing and investor relations roles after seven years at KKR & Co., where she worked in the firm's Client & Partner Group.

"We are investing heavily in assembling a talented and experienced investment and operating team, and these appointments, across our U.S. and Asia teams, further strengthen our best-in-class team," continued Mr. Cornell.

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private investment firm with $5.9 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Leveraging decades of global investment experience, the firm takes a disciplined approach to investing across the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors, often in companies that can benefit from the firm's Asia presence and cross-border expertise. Founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division, the firm is led by a highly seasoned team with significant shared investment experience. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

Media Contact

Jon Keehner / Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Cornell Capital LLC