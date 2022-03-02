InventHelp presents Hassle Free Fishing Case (DNV-283)

PITTSBURGH , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This invention was created by my family to allow holding lures in a safe place while fishing," said the inventor from Loveland, Colo. "This would help prevent the lures from becoming tangled and keeping them organized, allowing for a more enjoyable fishing experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the HOFFMAN LOCK LUER SAFE that fulfills the need for tangle-free holding and organization of fishing lures for any excursion. This provides fishermen a way to hold a variety of lures in a compact case which is easy to use. Additionally, the case has a drainage system which reduces the likelihood of damaging the lure.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp