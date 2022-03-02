New Cosmos USA Launches National Natural Gas Safety Awareness Campaign

LISLE, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Cosmos USA, Inc. the premier manufacturer of natural gas alarms, is announcing their national push to spread awareness of the critical importance of natural gas alarms to prevent deadly explosions. In the US, these gas explosions occur every two days in homes, businesses, and communities. Through this campaign, New Cosmos aims to make strides in educating the public, fire services, utilities, and legislatures to ultimately save lives and protect property.

(PRNewsfoto/New Cosmos USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in Japan in 1960, New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. developed the first ever residential natural gas alarm to the world, helping to save countless lives in Japan. Now, marketed in the United States under the DeNova Detect brand, the company's natural gas alarm product offerings continue to be the most reliable and economical solution to defend against the possibility of dangerous gas leak explosions. New Cosmos' alarms are battery-powered and easily installed, for optimal placement near the ceiling to detect rising natural gas. Using state-of-the-art sensor technology, residents are alerted eleven minutes sooner, which means more escape time on average when compared to traditional alarms.

In an effort to educate the public, legislatures, fire services, and utilities, New Cosmos USA, Inc. was recently featured in a segment on the news program, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. This program is currently airing nationally on PBS, educating and inspiring audiences to take action. The segment explores harrowing stories of natural gas explosions, and details on how DeNova Detect products provide utility companies and residents a natural gas alarm solution they can trust to protect themselves and their property.

"Through our partnership with Viewpoint, we're able to further our goal of informing a wider audience about the natural gas dangers in their home and community," said Ron Lazarus, COO of New Cosmos USA, Inc. "Your home should be your safe haven, and we want to remind residents that we have proven options to help protect them, offering safety and peace of mind."

Featuring commentary from community leaders, New Cosmos' Viewpoint segment highlights the need for collaboration between government, public service, and corporations to ensure safety for all residents. Notable participants in the Viewpoint segment include New Cosmos USA, Inc. COO Ron Lazarus, Vice President of Consolidated Edison (Con Edison) Company of New York Marc Huestis, Chief of Sun Prairie Fire Department (WI) Chris Garrison, and Illinois 32nd District Senator, Craig Wilcox. While all discuss the critical importance of natural gas alarms, each offers a unique perspective and shares a common goal of protecting the public.

New Cosmos USA, Inc. is also active in the legislative process across the US, promoting the introduction of Bills and updated safety codes to prevent the loss of life due to devastating natural gas explosions. Recently testifying in front of the Tennessee State House of Representatives along with Tennessee House Representative London Lamar in support of Bill HB1831 (the "Fuel Gas Detector Act"), Lazarus encouraged passage of this bill and informed the House of the availability and rationale for natural gas alarms and how vital they are to saving lives.

"Thankfully, residents know how important it is to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes," said Lazarus. "Natural gas and the danger it poses is usually an afterthought, but we're aiming to change that by educating residents about natural gas and how they can protect themselves and their communities."

To further reinforce their commitment to raising awareness and providing solutions for natural gas safety, the New Cosmos USA, Inc. team presented at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) Conference. At the conference, New Cosmos USA, Inc. educated public service and utility leaders about the destruction that natural gas explosions can cause, and how natural gas alarms can drastically reduce lives lost while providing peace of mind to residents.

Additionally, in solidarity with communities, New Cosmos USA, Inc. donated $25,000 worth of DeNova Detect natural gas alarms to Edgewood, MD, in support of those who have suffered from a tragic natural gas explosion, which resulted in an individual's hospitalization and the destruction of three row homes. Within the coming weeks, New Cosmos USA, Inc. will work with the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company to distribute these alarms to Edgewood residents.

To learn more about the dangers of natural gas explosions, see how New Cosmos' life-saving technology can prevent potential catastrophic losses, and to view New Cosmos' segment in Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, please visit www.DeNovaDetect.com

About New Cosmos USA, Inc.

New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. has been a leading global supplier of gas detectors and gas alarm systems for more than 60 years. New Cosmos Electric formed a wholly owned subsidiary - New Cosmos USA, Inc., in 2019. New Cosmos USA is headquartered in Lisle, IL, and has developed the DeNova Detect brand to provide gas alarms to some of the largest utility companies in the U.S. today. We are the leading supplier of residential methane detectors in the global market and our mission is to protect people and property with innovative gas safety products. Our team remains committed to deliver cutting-edge safety solutions to our customers in order to detect and protect what matters most. For more information on DeNova Detect's life and property saving natural gas alarms, and to purchase your own, please visit: www.DeNovaDetect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Cosmos USA, Inc.