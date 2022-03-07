Dominion Energy Offers $1 Million in Critical Community Needs Grants

RICHMOND, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company's footprint to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to meet critical needs in communities. For the seventh consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security.

"COVID continues to have a ripple effect on critical needs in our communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "It's important that we continue to support organizations working directly with these communities across our footprint to help address those needs."

Last year's Critical Community Needs Grants helped more than 200 nonprofits provide services such as primary medical care, medications, laboratory tests and homelessness prevention for low-income families, necessary repairs for low-income homeowners, electric generators for a women's domestic violence and sexual abuse shelter, educational and therapeutic camping experiences for campers with autism and comprehensive mental health services to young children who have experienced trauma.

"Thanks to Dominion Energy's support, we can continue to provide stabilization services to more than 1,200 families in Northern Virginia," said Shelley Murphy, President and CEO of Wesley Housing. "These hard-working individuals and families are still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dominion's contribution helps us provide relief to those who need it most."

Another grant recipient was the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, South Carolina, which provides a temporary home for families with seriously ill or injured children who are hospitalized. Their grant provides travel assistance for families on their way home from extended hospital stays. "This funding from Dominion Energy will help us to assist many families that are facing some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Beth Lowrie, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, South Carolina.

For this year's grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy's service area are encouraged to apply. Online applications will be accepted until April 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

For more complete details or to apply, go to www.dominionenergy.com/communityneedsgrants.

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare , HBCU PromiseSM and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $48 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

