Linktel (#2201) and MultiLane Showcase 2xFR4 OSFP Live Demo of 800G BERT at OFC 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktel Technologies, a leading transceiver manufacturer that specializes in research, design and production of optical modules, today unveiled live 800Gbps demonstration in collaboration with MultiLane, a global leader in data-communication test solutions. After several years of rapid growth, Linktel Technologies has become one of the forefront optical transceiver suppliers in the industry. Since its establishment, the Company has focused on development of optical transceivers covering bit rates from 10Gbps to 800Gbps, with broad solution portfolio including SFP+, SFP56, QSFP+, QSFP28, QSFP56, QSFP-DD and OSFP. In recent years, Linktel Technologies has acquired the trust of a growing group of large-scale telecommunications equipment vendors and data communication customers by offering stability in quality, sincere service, and fast delivery. To date they have provided millions of products in fields such as Data Center, Metro Network, Wireless Network and Access Network.

As Optical Fiber Communication Conference kicks off, Linktel Technologies (Booth #2201) and MultiLane (Booth #3915) announce successful live demonstration of 2xFR4 OSFP 800G transceiver driven by MultiLane ML4079E 800G Bit Error Rate Test (BERT) platform and ML4064 800G Module Compliance Board (MCB) . "This demonstration shows Linktel Technologies strives to deliver 800G modules with extensive performance margin for any network as validated by MultiLane 800G BERT" said Gavin Wu, Linktel VP of R&D. Linktel 800G OSFP transceiver modules use a 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, for which total module power consumption is below 16 Watts.

"This is another successful milestone for MultiLane" said Fadi Daou, MultiLane CEO. "Our innovations in the high-speed IO testing space continue to enable partners like Linktel to proceed with confidence in their designs. We aim to ensure that new technologies like 800G are successfully developed and deployed by remaining ahead of the curve in anticipation of future industry needs."

MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with high-speed design consultation and development services.

Contact: Simon Ximen, sximen@linkteltech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Linktel Technologies