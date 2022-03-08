Acer Reports February Consolidated Revenues of NT$22.91 Billion, the Highest in Eight Years

TAIPEI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for February 2022 at NT$22.91 billion, the highest in eight years for the same period. The February revenues grew by 12.7% year-on-year (YoY), and year-to-February revenues of NT$48.06 billion grew by 9.7% YoY. Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their monthly revenues, with year-to-February revenues growing by 30.6% YoY in total.

Business highlights for year-to-February include:

Notebook revenues grew 4.6% YoY

Desktop revenues grew 36.0% YoY

Display revenues grew 9.8% YoY

Gaming line [1] revenues grew 32.4% YoY

Commercial business [2] revenues grew 41.6% YoY

Acer Gaming Inc. revenues grew 27.7% YoY

Acer Gadget Inc. revenues grew 19.3% YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 20.4% YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 233.6% YoY

Acer's strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to gain momentum, while the year-to-February revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays grew 22.7% YoY, faster than the overall corporate growth.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

