Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2022

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.9 billion as of February 28, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million, partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 2/28/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $24,195 ($100) ($726) $ - $23,369 Japan Subadvisory 10,535 59 (435) (92) 10,067 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,404 17 (149) - 6,272 Total Institutional Accounts 41,134 (24) (1,310) (92) 39,708 Open-end Funds 48,434 195 (1,798) (56) 46,775 Closed-end Funds 12,506 308 (349) (49) 12,416 Total AUM $102,074 $479 ($3,457) ($197) $98,899

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

