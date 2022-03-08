Damstra Technology Wins SNMPE 2021 Technology Innovation Award

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damstra Technology, the Australian-based global leader in end-to-end contractor management software solutions, was recently selected as the winner of the "International Supplier of Excellence" category and received a 2021 Technology Innovation Award from the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy (SNMPE), a private association that represents and brings together all companies operating in these industries. It operates through different technical, commercial, support, sectoral, and legal committees and publishes analysis, statistics, and organizes events and awards.

The SNMPE's Technology and Innovation Committee selected Damstra for its Enterprise Protection Platform (EPP) as a technological solution that excels in meeting the strategic, tactical, and operational needs of companies in the Peruvian mining and energy sectors. This award identifies, highlights, and rewards technological development and innovation that contributes to a positive impact on the competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability of companies in these industries.

The evaluation criteria included the degree of differentiation and innovation of the Damstra solution to these sectors, its strategic value, how it successfully addresses issues and opportunities through innovation, its execution methodology and cost benefits, as well as scalability to solve global problems in the mining industry.

The award includes a special painting by renowned Peruvian artist Cherman Kino, a distinctive trophy, and listings on the Minergy Connect and SNMPE platforms. These listings recognize Damstra as an award winner to over 140 membership organizations of the SNMPE that come together to share challenges and solutions to help modernize and introduce technologies that can benefit these organizations across the mining and energy sectors.

"Winning this Technology Innovation Award is something Damstra is very proud of," said Christian Damstra, CEO and Founder of Damstra Technology. "Not only does it create additional market awareness for us in Latin American, but this is also a huge win for our Enterprise Protection Platform and the tremendous value this integrated approach provides for our customers."

About Damstra Technology

Damstra, ASX: DTC, operates a range of software solutions that aid enterprises to connect and protect their organizations, ensuring the safety of their workforce with Damstra's Enterprise Protection Platform (EPP) showcasing Safety, eLearning, Solo, Digital Forms, Asset Management, Access Control, and Predictive Safety Analytics. There is also an element of hardware integration with worksite-based terminals, gates, and wearables with smartwatches. For more information, go to www.damstratechnology.com

