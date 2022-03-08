Guidehouse Insights Names Signify, Acuity Brands, and Lutron the Leading Connected Lighting Solutions Providers

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for connected lighting vendors, with Signify, Acuity Brands, and Lutron ranked as the market leaders.

Lighting provides value beyond illumination and integrating the lighting systems with a building energy management system can synchronize lighting with other subsystems, including HVAC controls, security and access, and fire and life safety, to help increase the buildings' energy efficiency. Connected lighting vendors have been expanding their solutions to fulfill an increase in demand for data-driven solutions, allowing for the collection of data that can be used to ensure the safety of occupants and create a more pleasant workplace experience. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Signify, Acuity Brands, and Lutron are the leading vendors for connected lighting solutions for commercial buildings.

"Signify, Acuity Brands, and Lutron have clearly differentiated themselves from the competition through an exceptional solution portfolio, strong partner relationships, and advanced technology development," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These companies are currently in the strongest position for long-term success in the connected lighting market."

The group of companies that trail these leaders have a solid foundation for growth and long-term success but have not attained a superior position in the market. They may need to broaden their solution offerings, expand partnerships with building management and software developers, and differentiate themselves with unique features and applications in order to obtain a stronger foothold in the market, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Connected Lighting Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 14 companies that offer connected lighting solutions. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global connected lighting market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

