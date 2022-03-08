Meritor Earns Heavy Duty Trucking's Top 20 Product Award for 14Xe™ ePowertrain

TROY, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has been honored in Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine's 2022 Top 20 Products Awards for its 14Xe™ ePowertrain, a fully integrated, all-electric drive system that launched in December 2021.

"Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain met the criteria for the award based on its innovative design, potential for bottom-line cost savings and it produces zero emissions which our industry is focused on," said Deborah Lockridge, editor in chief of Heavy Duty Trucking.

As part of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ advanced technology portfolio, the 14Xe ePowertrain is designed to provide efficiency, performance, weight savings and enhanced space utilization. Produced at Meritor's manufacturing facility in Asheville, North Carolina, the flexible design enables unique combinations of key components, including electric motors, transmissions, gearing, brakes, wheel ends and housings, to adopt to customer specifications. It can be adapted to fit various powertrain needs based on vehicle application and duty cycle spanning Class 5-8 commercial vehicles.

"Meritor is honored to receive this award and particularly proud to offer the industry a cutting edge, all-electric, zero emissions solution," said John Nelligan, senior vice president and president, Truck Americas for Meritor.

HDT announced the awards at the Technology and Maintenance Council's 2022 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Orlando. Each of the award-winning products is featured in HDT's Jan/Feb print issue. Products are chosen based on how well they address the following criteria: innovation, ability to address an industry issue and potential to help a fleet's bottom line.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.