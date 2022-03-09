Cryptocurrency Trading Platform HyperLinq Donates 100% of March Revenue to Support Ukraine

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency trading platform HyperLinq will donate 100% of its March 2022 revenue to organizations supporting Ukrainian children during the country's humanitarian crisis. HyperLinq has close ties with Ukrainian business owners and tech workers who have left jobs to defend their country. HyperLinq stands in strong solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they fight back in the face of the unprovoked aggression by Russia. The company has committed to donating the entirety of March's revenue, not just profits.

HyperLinq is currently identifying which organization they'll partner with and, if feasible, will donate in Bitcoin to expedite the fund-transfer process.

"We are deeply concerned by the situation in Ukraine, especially for children displaced from their homes," said Amar Gautam, co-founder and CEO of HyperLinq. "We will be providing tangible support to children in need with organizations working within the Ukraine borders during this humanitarian crisis."

About HyperLinq

HyperLinq builds technology to help traders work more efficiently by using a simple yet powerful and fast trading terminal for cryptocurrencies. HyperTrader is a blazingly fast native desktop trading terminal for low latency trading and improved trading workflow efficiency. Thousands of traders worldwide use HyperTrader to trade on major crypto exchanges. HyperLinq is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

