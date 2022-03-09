Navistar enables a fully connected future by standardizing factory-installed telematics device on all Class 6-8 vehicles

LISLE, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar solidifies its commitment to a connected and data-driven future with the standardization of a factory-installed telematics device on all new builds of the complete Class 6-8 International Truck and IC Bus vehicle product portfolios, including electric models. This allows all stakeholders access to actionable vehicle data, enhanced capabilities with industry partners and further improved integration for upfitting capabilities with truck equipment manufacturers (TEMs).

The factory-installed and warranted telematics device broadcasts data to OnCommand Connection, Navistar's connected services platform, which aggregates vehicle health and performance data and turns that into actionable information. OnCommand Connection has more than 30 telematics partner integrations that allow for the platform's unique open architecture to integrate with all makes and models of vehicles on the market.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless customer experience," said Scott Renier, VP and general manager, Connected Services and Analytics. "We first made OnCommand Connection standard on our Class 8 on-highway vehicles in 2018, providing those customers access to a full suite of connected products that help to improve uptime and lower their total cost of ownership. Extending the technology to all Class 6-8 International vehicles means we can now provide that same valuable service to all customers, regardless of fleet type or size."

The standard OnCommand Connection service package provides customers access to the following:

Over-the-air programming vehicle software updates for approved engine calibrations and performance parameter updates to improve customer uptime by keeping vehicles on the road

Vehicle health monitoring that can help identify issues and allow customers to take the appropriate action

GPS and geofencing functionality that allows for asset tracking and protection

Access to the International 360 service communications platform that streamlines the service scheduling process and allows customers to customize routine maintenance intervals based on vehicle usage.

The data insights gathered are viewable through the OnCommand Connection and the International 360 portal via desktop or tablet, and will be available through a mobile phone app to be released later this year. The app will make the technology more accessible to smaller customers across all market segments.

"Traditionally, people think connectivity and data analytics are only for big, over-the-road fleets," said Mark Stasell, VP, Vocational Trucks. "That's not the case. Navistar believes connected technologies benefit everyone. Connectivity is our future – it will drive numerous innovations near and longer term. There's invaluable benefit to making data available to customers of all sizes and across all market segments."

The factory-installed telematics device is covered through a nationwide warranty and includes a five-year subscription to OnCommand Connection, providing customers access to actionable data and streamlined subscription services with Navistar's gateway integration partners.

OnCommand Connection connected vehicle services will be on display at International Booth 5601 during NTEA's Work Truck Week 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, March 7-11.

To learn more about Navistar's focus on a data-driven future, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/connected-vehicle.

