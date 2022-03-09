Once Upon a Farm Closed $52 Million in New Funding to Support Rapid Growth as the Category Leader in the Fresh Baby and Kid Snacking Space

Once Upon a Farm Closed $52 Million in New Funding to Support Rapid Growth as the Category Leader in the Fresh Baby and Kid Snacking Space Led by CAVU Venture Partners and existing investors S2G Ventures, Cambridge and Beachwood, new investment will fuel innovation and category expansion

BERKELEY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the next generation children's nutrition company and makers of organic, crave-worthy snacks and meals for kids of all ages, announced today the closing of $52 million in Series D funding. This investment was led by CAVU Venture Partners, along with existing investors S2G Ventures, Cambridge, and Beachwood. This round of capital along with the powerhouse leadership of Co-Founders John Foraker, Jennifer Garner and Cassandra Curtis, will continue to fuel the company's rapid growth in retail and online, while expanding their innovation pipeline for today's modern parents.

"We want to continue being that ally for parents when choosing snacks and food we know their kids are going to love."

"The experience, network, and funding support Once Upon a Farm has received in its lifetime from our investment partners have been monumental to the company's growth thus far," said John Foraker, CEO and Co-Founder of Once Upon a Farm. "Our business has grown at a triple digit compounded annual growth rate since 2017, and this new round of funding reflects the want and need for our delicious products. We want to continue being that ally for parents when choosing snacks and food we know their kids are going to love."

"Once Upon a Farm is a true visionary in the baby food and kids snacking space, disrupting two categories that have been stagnant for years and giving back in the process," said Brett Thomas, Cofounder at CAVU Venture Partner. "We're excited to double down on the brand and executive teams through this capital raise while continuing to support their incredible mission."

Now in over 11,000 retail stores in North America, and with a robust direct-to-consumer and ecommerce platform, Once Upon a Farm is expected to double again in 2022 based on broad consumer and market acceptance of their growing product portfolio that spans from first bites baby food to school snacking for kids. In the past 10 months Once Upon a Farm has reached significant milestones including:

Championing clean, nutritious food for kids by becoming the first brand to receive the new – First 1,000 Day Promise Certification – with their new Advanced Nutrition Blends. Designed by the Clean Label Project, this new certification sets a higher standard in baby food regulation by utilizing elements of European regulations.

Transformed from an LLC to Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) solidifying their foundational commitment to creating a positive impact on society and the environment.

Acquired leading, DTC, plant-rich baby food meal company Raised Real to grow their product portfolio and continue to offer parents convenient and flexible meal options.

Successfully launched their new Immunity Blends which are now available nationwide in major retail stores and online.

Announced their A Million Meals initiative in partnership with national non-profit Save the Children to help distribute 1,000,000 meals to children in food insecure communities by 2024.

As the first fresh baby food company made available to the federally funded program WIC (Women, Infants and Children), Once Upon a Farm has inspired the state of Texas to authorize refrigerated fruit and veggie blends into their WIC program.

For more information about Once Upon a Farm visit: www.onceuponafarmorganics.com .

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches) or freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection– to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our organic, non-GMO, non-dairy recipes contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious snacks your entire family will love.

