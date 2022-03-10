CREDIT SUISSE RUSSIAN STOCK MARGIN CALL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Launches Investigation of Swiss Investment Firm's Margin Risk Management Practices in Light of the Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Crisis

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who suffered losses from using Russian assets as collateral through Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) in light of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Credit Suisse reportedly asked wealthy customers to post additional collateral after cutting lending values on Russian securities as the financial fallout continues across domestic and global markets. The Swiss investment firm also recently lowered the amount it will lend to its private banking clients against Russian debt.

According to Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., "Margin accounts involve substantial risks, and brokerage firms like Credit Suisse and its financial advisors are required to disclose to investors the risks of the use of margin. The failure to use risk management strategies may result in liability and serve as a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim."

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Credit Suisse's risk management strategies to protect customer accounts' collateral involving Russian stocks. Former and current customers of Credit Suisse who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 resulting from recommendations to use Russian assets as collateral, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-997-9956, and download our Special Investor Report.

