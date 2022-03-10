Deloitte Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2022 Doctoral Fellowships in Accounting

STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Foundation has awarded $25,000 grants to 10 top accounting Ph.D. candidates across the U.S. through the Deloitte Foundation's annual Doctoral Fellowship program. Given to students who plan to pursue academic careers upon graduation, the award is intended to support the 2022 recipients' final year of coursework and the subsequent year to complete their doctoral dissertation.

This year's recipients and the institutions they attend are:

Ilona Bastiaansen , University of Connecticut

Sung-Yuan (Mark) Cheng , University of Kentucky

Ewelina Forker , Emory University

Karson Fronk , University of Georgia

Cory Hinds , University of Iowa

Hannah Judd , Texas A&M University

Kendall Lynch , University of Michigan

Jun Oh , Cornell University

Anthony Welsch , The University of Texas at Austin

Il Sun Yoo , University of California - Irvine

"These grants are awarded at a critical time in a future educator's academic career journey," said Erin Scanlon, Deloitte Foundation president. "This financial support encourages the selected Ph.D. candidates to devote themselves full time to the final step of researching and writing their dissertation and is one way the Foundation can help to strengthen the quantity and quality of accounting professors who will teach thousands of students over time."

Each year, accounting doctoral students from more than 100 universities are invited to apply for the fellowship. A selection committee composed of four eminent accounting educators chose this year's recipients from 50 applicants nominated by accounting faculty of their school. More than 1,100 future educators have been awarded this fellowship since the program's inception in 1956.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the next generation of diverse business leaders, and their influencers, and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

