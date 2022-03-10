eHealth Technologies Innovates to Advance Patient Access to Life-Saving Medical Treatment <span class="legendSpanClass">New leaders will drive digital solutions that expedite care for the critically ill</span>

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When time means life or death for patients with serious diagnoses, eHealth Technologies™ drives powerful digital solutions that advance the delivery of life-altering care.

Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies. (PRNewswire)

By quickly retrieving, organizing, and aggregating medical information, pathology reports, and images from disparate systems into searchable digital medical records, eHealth Technologies transforms hundreds of pages of patient information into a powerful, easy-to-use tool that speeds appointment times, care, and treatment for patients with critical health needs, such as cancer treatment and organ transplant.

Each year, eHealth Technologies helps hundreds of thousands of patients.

Since opening its doors in 2006, eHealth Technologies has helped 2.2 million patients receive prompt care. Patients like Melissa, diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer at age 31 while eight-months pregnant.

"When working with the top cancer facilities in the country, you have a wait period of when you are seen by a doctor, and eHealth Technologies cut that time in half," Melissa recalls. "I'm happy to be alive, to breathe another day, and watch my daughter grow." View Melissa's story.

Even with a daunting diagnosis, it typically takes weeks or even months for a patient to get care. It may take hospitals two to three weeks to gather patient medical records due to staffing shortages or other factors. eHealth Technologies strives to deliver records within five days, allowing care teams to focus more time on patients instead of clerical work.

eHealth Technologies reaches milestones.

eHealth Technologies is now helping over 100 of the nation's top hospitals, including 17 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals. eHealth Technologies has been instrumental in the transformation of patient care.

New leaders will continue to drive innovation.

To further improve the overall patient experience, eHealth Technologies has appointed three new leaders to guide future innovation.

Dan Torrens has been named CEO.

Torrens succeeds Jeff Markin, who will remain in an advisory role.

Torrens brings 25 years of leadership experience to the position, most recently as the chief operating officer for ConnectiveRx in Pittsburgh, where he led both the Operations and Technology teams to simplify the prescription process for specialty medication to ensure that patients receive the therapies they need as quickly as possible. Torrens previously served as chief operating officer of CMMI Institute, a subsidiary of Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute, where he partnered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Medical Device Innovation Consortium to help elevate the entire medical device industry with a focus on improving device quality to save lives. While at the CMMI Institute, he also partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to improve data management of patient data demographic information to ensure the right patient receives the right treatment.

At eHealth Technologies, Torrens will apply his years of leadership experience to enhancing the company's existing technology-enabled solutions and building new digital solutions.

Torrens' passion for improving the patient experience originates from his own personal experience of raising three daughters, all who were born premature. After experiencing first-hand, the challenges of managing healthcare needs for his daughters with multiple specialists, he has dedicated his career to making it easier for patients and their caregivers to get the treatment they need.

Torrens said, "eHealth Technologies positively impacts the lives of millions of patients who need lifesaving care. I am thrilled to have joined the eHealth Technologies team and look forward to building on their tremendous success. In 2022 we will focus on helping hundreds of thousands of additional patients to get the care that they need as quickly as possible and look for other ways to improve their overall health care experience."

eHealth Technologies' chairman of the board, Mirza Baig, managing partner of Aldrich Capital Partners, LLC, said, "Dan has a proven record of driving growth, expansion, and high-performing cultures. His deep patient-centric experience in leading technology organizations combined with his respected team-building style make him the right fit to continue our important work at eHealth Technologies to assist top hospitals across the U.S. fill the gap of the worker shortage, while accelerating patient access to the lifesaving care they need immediately."

Throughout Torrens' career he has built strong teams and he has already put in place new leaders focused on delivering best-in-class client support and developing new technology innovations.

Long-time employee Jeff Freier has been promoted to Vice President of Operations.

Freier brings over 10 years of deep experience to the role, having previously served in nearly every other position within the department.

Sean Ways appointed Vice President of Engineering.

Ways assisted Torrens previously at CMMI Institute to help enhance patient services. He will lead further technology automation and enhancements that assist in the fulfillment of the company's goal of expediting patient access to critical medical services.

About eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.

We help to provide fast and seamless access to health care for patients by collecting medical records, test results, and images and organizing them so that physicians have the information they need to provide superior care in a timely manner – in a fast, easy-to-use, digital format.

Our team members take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.

Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

eHealth Technologies Contact:

Kathleen Dutton-Fanning

Kathleen.Dutton-Fanning@eHealthTechnologies.com

(585) 242-1000 ext. 565

Media Contact:

Neal Gorman

nealgorman@nrggopr.com

(212) 203-3889

eHealth Technologies Logo (PRNewsFoto/eHealth Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eHealth Technologies