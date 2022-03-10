Graybar Achieves Record Results in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported record company performance in 2021, including record net sales, income from operations and net income.

In 2021, Graybar's net sales totaled $8.8 billion, a 20.7 percent increase compared to 2020. The company's income from operations was $410.4 million, an increase of 82.6 percent. Net income attributable to Graybar was $262.4 million, a 115.4 percent increase from the previous year.

"I am extremely proud of our company's record performance in 2021," said Graybar's Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "As an employee-owned company, Graybar takes a long-term view of our business and our relationships with those we serve. Throughout the year, our employees adapted to changing business conditions and dedicated themselves to providing an exceptional customer experience, which produced outstanding results. Though global disruption will likely continue, we remain focused on investing in growth and innovation to move our company forward, while we live the core values that have been the foundation of our success for many years."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

