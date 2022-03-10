HUB FINANCIAL INC. ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF THE PRESIDENT'S GROUP MGA IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub Financial Inc. (Hub), one of Canada's largest distributors of life insurance and investment solutions, announced today that it has acquired the assets of The President's Group Insurance Agency Inc. (The President's Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Originally founded in 1978, The President's Group is a pioneer in the insurance industry that has helped over 4,000 Canadians secure life insurance and provide their families with peace of mind. Dedicated to helping business owners protect their legacy and located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, this team of professionals will join Hub Financial and continue to help Canadians protect what matters most.

Hub's footprint spans coast to coast with 15 offices across Canada and combines extensive sales training and coaching with industry-leading back-office support and exceptional technology to advisors. As an independent Managing General Agency (MGA), and subsidiary of Hub International, Hub is uniquely positioned to offer financial advisors and insurance brokers access to industry leading development tools and education while maintaining their independence and self-governance.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

