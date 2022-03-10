IntegriChain GTN Expert to Speak at Informa's Life Sciences Accounting and Reporting Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access, today announced that Gross-to-Net (GTN) and Life Sciences accounting expert Jen Sharpe will present at Informa's upcoming Life Sciences Accounting and Reporting Conference. Sharpe has extensive experience in GTN automation, advising Life Sciences manufacturers of all sizes, business stages, and complexity on SaaS and managed services solutions for GTN forecasting, accruals, and analytics. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the hybrid conference, which runs March 21-24 in person and March 29-30 remotely.

Wednesday, March 23

GTN and Pricing Visibility

4:45 pm ET

Jen Sharpe , Executive Director of Gross-to-Net, Revenue Analytics Collaborative

Kinneret Klein , Director, Commercial Financial Planning and Analysis, Kyowa Kirin

Streamlining the process of GTN and government price modeling is critical for specialty drugs that are entertaining new channel designs or facing increased pressure to contract. Manufacturers may need to model a change in contract terms, a change in channel strategy, or increases or decreases in patient support programs. For this, they require access to data for nearly any fee and price concession including channel service fees, patient support program utilization, and any rebate or administrative fee. This workshop examines best practices for sourcing the data needed for "what if" analytics and how best to approach them.

About IntegriChain's Gross-to-Net Solutions and Advisory Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Gross-to-Net Solutions and Advisory programs, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Advisory. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About the Revenue Analytics Collaborative

The RAC comprises more than 800 Life Sciences business and financial professionals who own, support and analyze Commercial, Government, GTN, and Trade/Channel data, processes and systems in Pricing & Contracting, Pre-Deal Analytics & Performance Monitoring, Rebate & Chargeback Management & Adjudication; Government Pricing Reporting & Analytics, GTN Channel Forecasting & Scenario Modeling; GTN Accrual & Balance Sheet Management, Report, and Analytics, as well as Trade & Channel. The collaborative facilitates timely and relevant knowledge sharing via anonymous Collab forums, benchmarking, colleague connect for networking, lunch & learns, webinars, and the annual RAC Summit. For details or to join, visit racollab.org .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy, data, applications, and business process infrastructure for market access and therapy commercialization. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can digitalize their market access operations, freeing up resources to focus on more data-driven decision support. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

